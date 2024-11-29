The future for hybrid learning

Setting up a hybrid learning classroom

Despite the ‘practice’ we all had during the lockdowns, running a hybrid learning environment is not easy. The educator, who already has many to keep watch over in the classroom itself, also needs to keep an eye on the needs of those online. And the content itself needs to be carefully considered to ensure it is accessible and relevant to all.

Luckily, technology is already at hand to help. Interactive classroom displays, such as the Philips Collaboration 4152 Series, are designed with digital learning in mind, pairing digital whiteboards with processing power and digital display capabilities. Combined with videoconferencing software and hardware – the likes of which would traditionally have been found in the boardroom – and the display becomes a meeting space in its own right, enabling students working from elsewhere to be more immersed, and more engaged, in classroom discussions.

Meanwhile, intelligent teaching and learning software, like Philips Genius, bring digital teaching tools and assets together with intuitive functionality and the ability to deliver lessons more accessibly, both in the classroom and online.

The ideal classroom display ecosystems bring all the students together, whatever their learning style, with the ability to contribute to the lesson in the way that best suits them – be that annotating on the display at the front of the class, shared directly from their own device on their desk in the classroom, or from the laptop or connected device of those elsewhere – even on the other side of the world.