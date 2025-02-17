TCEA 2025: PPDS and TSN announce strategic partnership to revolutionize visual communication with Philips Professional Displays

Announced and unveiled on the Philips/Howard booth #1333 at the TCEA convention and expo in Austin, Texas – Feb 1-5 – this latest partnership continues PPDS’ unrelenting focus on delivering highly innovative and sustainability-driven future proof hardware and software solutions to support all visual collaboration and communication requirements, from school campuses to office buildings.

Coming just weeks after the launch of Philips ScreenShare – a global collaboration between PPDS and DisplayNote for instant and effortless wireless content sharing – TSN’s Visual Communication Solution (VCS) offers a simple-to-use, ultra-reliable, and all-inclusive visual communication ecosystem designed for fast and effortless content creation, scheduling, and distribution across single or multiple screens.

Founded in Blanco, Texas in 2017, TSN has quickly become the partner of choice for many organizations across North America, with the VCS platform able to be tailored to support the precise needs and requirements within education (including K12 and higher), as well as those in corporate, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and security, among others.

Unleashing visual communication

Designed for today and the future, the platform offers an ever-growing and evolving range of features, including dynamic content scheduling, real-time alerts, menu boards, and customizable content libraries, for impactful messages delivered with ease and efficiency.

Working closely with PPDS, the TSN VCS platform has now been fully certified and seamlessly compatible across the range of Philips Professional Displays powered by Android, and can be accessed via the ProStore within the Philips Wave ecosystem.

Ensuring customers are able to discover and experience the full capabilities of this new offering with Philips Professional Displays, the solution is available for demonstrations at the recently opened PPDS Master Showroom New York Metropolitan*.

“Complete, integrated solution”

Michael Broyles, CEO at TSN commented: “"We're super pumped to team up with PPDS, a leader in professional display technology. Together, through the TSN VCS, education professionals access a fully-integrated solution that simplifies digital signage deployment and enhances the power of true visual communication."

“Together, we’re able to offer our education clients a complete, integrated solution that simplifies the deployment of digital signage while enhancing the power of visual communication. With this partnership, we’re setting the stage for a new era, empowering organizations to deliver high quality, engaging content to their audiences, improving operational efficiency, and ultimately driving success.

Patrick VanTreese, Director of Business Development at PPDS, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with TSN, a collaboration that represents the perfect synergy between Philips Professional Displays’ leading display technology and TSN’s innovative platform. Offering schools, universities, corporates, and other verticals, a comprehensive and seamless solution to enhance visual communications.”

“At PPDS, our focus is to always support the needs of our customers for today and in the future, whether that’s developing solutions in-house or by partnering with industry leaders. TSN is a company we’re confident will bring additional value to our customers, and we are looking forward to supporting TSN’s customers too, when it comes to upgrading their displays. With seamless integration TSN and Philips Professional Displays enable organizations to create tailored content, engage audiences, and optimize their messaging across multiple screens with minimal effort and ease, bringing maximum impact.”

Michael Broyles at TSN concluded: “TSN gives education and business leaders the ability to broadcast important information to all their internal and external audiences on digital signage screens through one simple visual communication solution. Our customizable platform makes it fun and easy to engage viewers, empowering them as creators, and most importantly controlling and sharing messages and stories anytime and in any place.

“Business and educational organizations need more than digital signage. They need a system that actively engages students, employees, community members, and customers and with our platform, together with Philips Professional Displays, that’s exactly what they get.”