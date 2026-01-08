PSV Eindhoven kicks off a new era of game changing digital fan entertainment inside iconic Philips Stadion with four giant 8m dvLED scoreboards
Game changing transformation: PSV Eindhoven, one of the Netherlands’ most successful football teams, switches on to a brighter future for fans and guests with four new Philips Urban LED walls providing upgraded viewing experiences to all corners of the iconic 35,000 capacity Philips Stadion.
PPDS is excited to announce its latest major sporting collaboration, having been selected to deliver four new cutting edge outdoor dvLED scoreboards inside the 35,000 capacity Philips Stadion, home of Dutch football team PSV Eindhoven, for ‘game changing’ fan experiences.
PSV Eindhoven (Philips Sport Vereniging) – is one of Dutch football’s most successful teams, boasting proud local and domestic records, including 26x league titles and a number of UEFA and European Cups. At the time of writing, the team sits top of the Eredivisie league table, seeking their first championship win since 2023.
More than a simple collaboration, PSV Eindhoven’s association with Philips is now entering its 113th year, with the club founded by Philips employees – and Philips itself founded in Eindhoven – back in 1913. As the club’s biggest supporter, Philips is recognised by the Guiness World Records as holding the longest sponsorship partnership in sports history, reflected in the stadium branding and on the club’s shirts.
Unforgettable fan experiences
As a modern, world class multifunctional arena (including concerts), offering state of the art amenities and an unforgettable atmosphere for its passionate army of fans, the Philips Stadion management team sought new ways to deliver an enhanced matchday and event experience, with digital displays central to its ambitions.
After 12 years, and with visual technology advancing significantly, the stadium’s existing P16 Philips LED walls within the Philips Stadion no longer met the needs and requirements of the club, nor expectations from fans. Having previously upgraded the club’s corporate areas with an array of Philips signage and interactive displays, PSV Eindhoven once again approached PPDS to find a solution.
LEDing from the front
Concluding a number of consultations and stadium visits, the key requirements for the project included uncompromised high quality performance, with maximum reliability and flexibility. Along with this, screens needed to be seamlessly adaptable to various hosted events (beyond football), ensuring clear, engaging displays throughout the stadium. Sustainability was also a core focus for PSV Eindhoven.
Bringing on board local AV and technical specialist and PPDS Partner, Mansveld Techniek, the new Philips Urban LED 6000 Series was the standout choice. Tailored to meet the exact needs of PSV Eindhoven’s AV/IT, the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series boasts a 6.67 pixel pitch and 10,000 nits of brightness — an epic five times step up from the previous 16 pixel pitch, while also doubling the original 5,000 nits.
Each wall delivers high contrast and high refresh rates of 7680hz for smooth visual reproduction – including live broadcasting – with more colour subtlety, shading, and saturation.
Reliable and robust
With inclement weather in Europe, the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series walls inside the stadium can withstand anything Mother Nature throws their way, with the reassurance of an IP65 rating – resistant to water and potentially hazardous or corrosive airborne pollutants – and uncompromised performance in subzero conditions down to -20°C (-4°F), or extreme temperatures of up to 50°C (122°F).
Each wall is strategically placed for fans with up to 30 meter viewing distances, rather than the more traditional two videowalls positioned at each end of the stadium. This ensures optimum viewing experiences for fans located anywhere in the stadium.
Completed in just three weeks, ahead of the start of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season, the new 8m x 4.5m walls also operate with a power consumption of 18kw. This brings immediate cost of ownership savings when compared to each of the original walls’ 23kw power consumption.
This collaboration ensured the new solutions were seamlessly integrated and tailored to the specific needs of the Philips Stadion environment, supporting the stadium’s reputation as a premier venue in the Netherlands.
Sjors van den Boogaart, Director of Philips Stadion commented: “After more than a decade of service, our displays have made way for the new LED walls in the Philips Stadion, delivering a huge leap in image quality and brightness, which perfectly aligns with our ambitions for innovation. Fans now experience sharper visuals, while installations continue to support dynamic and impactful content.”
Koen Vroomen, Sales Manager Benelux at PPDS, added: “Continuing PPDS’ enviable association and affiliation in designing and providing tailored dvLED solutions to some of the world’s leading professional teams – with FC Barcelona, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Harlequins RFC among those made public – we were delighted to be part of this exciting project.”
“When Philips was established in 1891, it was with a vision to bring cost effective electrical innovations to the world. What better way to celebrate that vision than by bringing the latest outdoor Philips LED innovation back into the Philips Stadion and continuing to showcase high performance and innovation to the world.”