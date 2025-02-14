Pioneering ePaper technology – the story begins with Philips and E Ink
The story of ePaper is a tale of innovation spanning decades. And it is a story with two central figures at its heart – Philips and E Ink. While PPDS was the first manufacturer to introduce ePaper signage displays to the market with the launch of its 25” Philips Tableaux Series incorporating E Ink’s technology in 2023, the roots of this technology – and this partnership – trace back more than 30 years.
Philips’ early role in ePaper development
Philips has long been a pioneer in display technologies, from some of the first televisions, through to the first huge videowalls. And did you know that it was also instrumental in shaping the ePaper landscape?
Some of the earliest research and development into ePaper technology—and even the concept of ePaper itself—originated within Philips. By nurturing the innovative ideas of its teams and, of course, product management expertise, Philips laid the foundation for what would later become a transformative display technology.
In 2005, this legacy took a significant turn, when E Ink acquired Philips’ ePaper division. E Ink Corporation had already begun investing in the research, development, and production of ePaper in the 1990s. This acquisition established the company Ink as the world’s leading producer of ePaper, enabling the company to scale its manufacturing capabilities and drive technological advancements.
These developments set the stage for innovations that continue to shape the digital signage and display industries today.
E Ink’s expansion and continuing collaboration with Philips
Following the acquisition, E Ink built on the foundation provided by Philips to grow its technology portfolio and global reach. Concentrating first on the eReaders that changed the way the world consumed books and other printed matter, the company received numerous awards for its advanced technologies. Today, E Ink remains the leader in electronic ink technology, with applications ranging from eReaders to cutting-edge commercial displays.
Philips and E Ink maintain a strong partnership, collaborating to push the boundaries of ePaper technology. This partnership benefits from their geographic diversity. Both operating globally and with PPDS headquartered in Europe, and E Ink based in Taiwan, close to TPV Technology. This collaboration ensures seamless innovation and product development, catering to global markets.
Philips Tableaux: a sustainable leap forward for digital signage
The launch of the Philips Tableaux range represents a culmination of decades of expertise from both companies. These displays, incorporating E Ink’s technology and augmented with PPDS’ Android system on chip, offer a sustainable solution for businesses, combining energy efficiency with high-quality performance and cutting-edge functionality. This growing line up of ePaper displays underscores the shared mission of Philips and E Ink to advance environmentally conscious technologies.
From Philips’ pioneering contributions to E Ink’s ongoing innovation, the journey of ePaper is a testament to the power of collaboration and leadership. Together, these companies are not only revolutionising display technology – they are also driving businesses everywhere toward a more sustainable future.
