Philips hotel TVs become the number one bestselling hospitality range in Europe

PPDS is excited to announce another important milestone for its hotel TV range, including the revolutionary Google Cast and Netflix ready Philips MediaSuite TVs, which have become the number one bestselling hospitality TVs in Europe.

Designed exclusively for guest room experiences, the introduction of the Philips MediaSuite series at ISE 2019 set a new benchmark for in-room, home-from-home TV entertainment in hotels, putting guests in control of their viewing experience and transforming the perception of hospitality TVs forever.

With worldwide sales surpassing over half a million at the turn of this year, the highly unique, and futureproof Philips MediaSuite range – available globally across models from 19”-75” – continues to be the preferred TV entertainment solution of choice for new and existing hotels, with sales in Western Europe reaching an all-time high during Q1 and Q2.

Using official data from Omdia for Q2, figures show Philips MediaSuite market share in the Benelux region has risen to over 40 per cent, with the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), surpassing 45 per cent. In France and the Nordics market share has exceeded 50 per cent and 59 per cent respectively, with one in every two hotels in Sweden now choosing Philips MediaSuite.

In some areas across Western Europe, sales of Philips MediaSuite TVs have increased by 25 per cent compared to the second quarter of last year, with Accor, B&B Hotels, Best Western, Choice, Four Seasons, IHG, Louvre, Marriott, Radisson, and Wyndham, to name just a few regional and international supplier agreements.

Outside of Europe, the result continues to surpass expectations, with analysis showing similar rises. Philips MediaSuite is now number one in China and Australia, with significant gains in North America, following the series’ introduction in 2021.