Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel

Challenge

Creating a fantasy-filled hotel within a globally cherished amusement park was no mini side quest. Especially when that amusement park is Sweden’s Liseberg, which has been crowned ‘Best of the Best’ in The Park World Excellence Awards of 2023.

Sparing no detail in magic and imagination, the hotel was fitted with daring innovation and inspiring luxuries throughout every room and corridor. Slides transport guests from the second floor to the lobby, and the restaurant features a working pony carousel from 1923 – built exactly 100 years earlier than the hotel itself.

To complete the meticulous attention to detail infused throughout the hotel, an intuitive and imaginative guest entertainment solution was also needed to empower a grand experience that goes beyond the realm.