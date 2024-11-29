Jack Wolfskin
Jack Wolfskin brings the adventure indoors with PPDS
Background
Genuine. Responsible. Adventurous. Jack Wolfskin has been motivating people to go outside and connect with nature for over 40 years. Founded in 1981, this German based brand is now one of the biggest international suppliers and franchisers of outdoor clothing, footwear, equipment and accessories. With more than 500 stores and 1400 employees across Europe and Asia, their premium product collections have empowered people to experience some of the world’s most exotic outdoor locations.
Challenge
Adventure is at the heart of Jack Wolfskin. With a mission of enabling people to discover new experiences, the team at Jack Wolfskin wanted to bring the same sense of excitement and wanderlust of the outdoors into their stores. To make this happen, they needed an innovative solution that would stimulate the senses of their customers whilst also creating an intuitive and inspiring sales journey. As a brand that takes pride in the design and technology of their products, this solution also needed to reflect their high-quality standards and unique approach to exploration.
Solution
To start the ultimate adventure experience, Jack Wolfskin teamed up with PPDS and pilot Screentime for an exciting custom solution. Fusing the best of all worlds, a comprehensive AV solution was rolled out to transform the flagship Frankfurt am Main location into a next generation Jack Wolfskin store. This brought an immersive 7.5m2 Philips L-Line 7000 Series LED videowall into the store to engage in-store customers and draw in crowds passing by. To complement this awe-inspiring screen, a Philips Q-Line professional signage display was strategically placed to showcase the sustainability features of the store and its products. These Philips displays were integrated into the store’s wider content system, which includes interactive touch-screens and seamless storytelling experiences that set the mood for adventure.
Benefits
Outdoor adventure indoors: Philips LED enhances the customer shopping experience by bringing the details and excitement of the great outdoors to life on the big screen.
Scalable design: Add or remove panels to reshape the LED videowall with ease thanks to the modular design and limitless options.
High impact: High brightness and ultra-clear resolution make a powerful impact to maximise customer engagement and improve sales.
Energy efficiency: Low power consumption screens means lower operating costs and a bigger step towards a greener future.