Philips EasySuite
Show more with the economic Philips EasySuite series. This professional TV features an intuitive CMND platform, which makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Its on-screen welcome page is easy to program for a premium look.
Designed to enhance
Hospitality
Set a premium impression with a customisable welcome page, boost revenue with the MyChoice pay-to-view solution, and quickly configure additional TVs with USB cloning. The EasySuite series keeps operational costs down with low power consumption, whilst CMND & Control provides remote management of displays without guest disturbance.
EasySuite
Take control
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
MyChoice
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
CMND & Control
MyChoice
Made for results
Success stories
Neosystem
Neosystem’s payment terminals division embraced Philips MyChoice TVs to create low-cost entertainment solution for Polish hospitalsRead More
