Philips Professional Displays and Monitors set to deliver on full Visual Campus display solutions for more connected learning experiences – plus special guest speaker – all at Bett 2025

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, together with Philips Monitors, will be debuting their latest generation of complete across-campus hardware and software innovations on stand NJ10 at Bett 2025 in London (22-24 January).

Continuing an unparalleled commitment to facilitating more engaging and inspiring interactive teaching and learning environments, while also delivering innovative and highly sustainable digital communications, PPDS and Philips Monitors are joining forces at Bett to showcase the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of educational displays – including digital signage, ePaper, interactive, dvLED, and monitors – supporting all visual requirements inside classrooms and throughout the campus.

Housed on an all-new, doubled-in-size, Philips stand at ExCel London, local and international PPDS teams – including those from Benelux, DACH, France, Italy, Nordics, Spain, South East Europe, UK, and North America – will be on hand to educate visitors on the power and possibilities available through Philips Professional Displays, including the first public demonstrations of the new wireless content sharing solution, Philips ScreenShare, plus Philips Genius educational software.

PPDS and Philips Monitors will also be joined on the stand by global Esports pioneer and speaker, James Fraser-Murison, Director of Fraser Esports, who will be delivering daily keynote discussions on the role and impact of display technology in the classroom and the educational benefits provided – including Esports – today and into the future.

“I am thrilled to join the global team on the Philips stand NJ10 at Bett 2025, where I will be supporting visitors as they discover the latest developments in digital displays and monitors to support students in gaining the digital skills to take them into the workplace and the future. AI, connected experiences and, of course, Esports. It will all be on show on the Philips stand.”

Powering transformation

Among the products on display at Bett 2025 will be the recently available Philips Interactive E-Line classroom display range, the award-winning zero-power Philips Tableaux advanced colour ePaper range, and the Philips Unite LED All In One line-up.

Helping visitors to visualise and realise the opportunities available, the Philips stand will be divided into a series of separate educational settings, each showcasing dedicated digital signage, ePaper, LED, interactive displays, touchscreen monitors, and complementary hardware and software solutions.

These include K-12 and higher education classrooms and lecture theatres, canteens and cafés, libraries, stairwells, corridors, and more, with a strong focus on sustainability throughout, including:

Philips 4K Collaboration displays

Launched at Bett 2024, the 4K, interactive Philips Collaboration displays for Education deliver unrivalled levels of engagement and inclusivity inside any learning environment. Available in 65”, 75”, and 86” sizes, the Philips Collaboration BDL3152E and the advanced Philips Collaboration BDL4152E – launching at the show with Google EDLA certification – have been built with connected experiences and usability at their core. Both feature a stunning new 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD, 400-450cd/m2 brightness display, together with 40-touchpoint interaction. The state-of-the-art screen – which provides optimum viewing performance in any light setting – also includes PPDS’ zero gap, zero latency touchscreen technology.

Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign

Creating a new era for premium 4K UHD digital displays, the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign delivers spectacular video content across the whole campus while using up to 70% less energy vs competitors with no compromise on quality. The world’s first of its kind to gain a C rated EU energy label and EPEAT Silver Climate+, it provides instant sustainability and cost saving benefits to any education environment while providing maximum impact.

Philips Unite LED 5000 Series All In One 135”

A perfect solution for classrooms looking to transition away from smaller LCD screens and existing videowalls to larger and more versatile, bezel-free LED displays. Packed into a single box, the display comprises five columns of 1.5 pixel pitch LED with modules preinstalled and preconfigured, and wall mounts already attached for effortless installations in around four hours. Delivering on optimised power consumption and ultimate energy efficiency, this display breaks new boundaries, consuming less than 0.5w of power in standby mode, while average power consumption when in use is less than 760w.

Philips Tableaux

Available in 13”, 25, and 32” variants, the ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux ePaper display range is a breakthrough in tech design and engineering, delivering unprecedented environmental and energy savings. The world’s first full size, full colour ePaper display, Tableaux is a waste saving, cost effective alternative to colour posters, displaying vivid images 24/7 without using a kW of power for days, weeks, or even years. Portable and weighing just 3.5kg (25”), installation uses are near infinite, whether for temporary messaging (such as requests for silence during to exams), cafeteria menus, wayfinding, and so on.

Philips Evnia 8000

This 32” QD OLED 4K UHD monitor produces incredible visuals, ideal for Esports and gaming. Certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, the Philips Evnia 8000 delivers stunningly accurate shadow details with deeper blacks for a remarkable visual experiences compared with conventional monitors of the same peak luminance. Meanwhile, an ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate brings virtually lag-free gaming to life, giving superior motion and clarity to visuals, and judder- and ghost-free action sequences in game play.

Plus, also catering for the rise in gaming and Esports, the Philips stand will feature a dedicated Esports area, where visitors can experience and enjoy playing EA FC 25 on a 135” Philips Unite LED 6000 Series wall.

Frank Trossen, Global Business Development Director of Education at PPDS, commented: “As we continue to grow and evolve our education portfolio, we are providing even more connected opportunities and benefits to the teaching community and, crucially, to the students in attendance. And display technology is not exclusive to the classroom or lecture theatre. Today, we have solutions to support the full Visual Campus, both indoor and outdoor, providing opportunities to take all forms of digital communication, whether for safety messages, events and sports, wayfinding, general marketing, and so on, to a whole new level.

“If you are heading to London for Bett, please come and see us on Philips stand NJ10 where you will find all the latest education display solutions – and some future tech – from Philips Professional Displays and Monitors to support teachers and students and to power your Visual Campus into the future.”

Paul Butler, UK Sales Director, Philips Monitors: “We are excited to once again be attending Bett 2025 with PPDS presenting what is a truly compelling line up to meet all the display needs and requirements for educators. Whether a giant videowall in a lecture theatre or a fleet of advanced Philips touch screen monitors in the Tech Suite. For visual communications, the Philips stand at Bett 2025 provides a one-stop destination for all. We look forward to welcoming you.”

If you are attending Bett 2025 and would like to secure an interview with an Education Specialist for Philips Professional Displays and Monitors, please call Michael Garwood on +44 07300 841 927.

To learn more about PPDS’ education solutions, please visit the website here, or contact your local PPDS sales manager.