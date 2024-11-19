Leading from the front: PPDS names Konstantin Flabouriaris as new DACH Sales Director as new ‘growth chapter’ begins

Building on success

Konstantin, together with his team, have overseen substantial sales and revenue increases during 2024, as its growing range of Philips digital signage, direct view LED, professional TVs, interactive and ePaper displays continue to become the preferred choice in a range of market verticals.

These include retail, corporate, education, transport, food and beverage, healthcare, public venues, and more, with overall sales of professional displays at PPDS rising exponentially year on year. Hospitality has also experienced substantial market gains, and Philips hotel TVs, including Philips MediaSuite, are now the market leader in DACH.

Discussing his promotion, Konstantin commented: “I am hugely proud and excited to have accepted the position of DACH Sales Director, and to continue my journey within this fantastic company. Having devoted my working life to the AV/IT industry, the last 10 years as Sales Manager of Philips Professional Displays have, unquestionably, been the most enjoyable and accomplished of my career. With an innovative portfolio of hardware and software solutions to suit any environment, and a robust roadmap of product ahead, we as a business continue to go from strength to strength.”

European Sales Director at PPDS, Jae O Choi Park – to whom Konstantin will report – added: “PPDS continues to experience positive results across all key markets, and we have identified some incredible opportunities to ensure that continues for the remainder of 2024, into 2025. and beyond.

“DACH is a crucial market for PPDS and one that continues to surpass our expectations. Konstantin has played a vital role in achieving this. He has already proved that he is more than capable of taking this new step in his PPDS career, and I have every faith that he will guide our DACH business on to even greater things. This is a new growth chapter for the region, and on behalf of everyone at PPDS, I wish Konstantin success in his new role as DACH Sales Director.”