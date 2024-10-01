Presenting solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips B-Line display with a Logitech video conferencing solution and Crestron Connected® solution to keep the focus on business objectives.
a flawless meeting and videocall experience
custom content when displays are not in use
engagement with zero technical distractions
Philips B-Line
Dare to B
Philips B-Line has been designed to enhance meeting room collaboration and bring new levels of simplicity to sharing and scheduling content.
Easily schedule and stream content from one any device with the Google Cast technology and HDMI hot plug detection.
Thanks to the integrated Android OS, additional tools and features can be added through the Google Play Store
LOGITECH - PREFERRED PARTNER
Video conferencing with Logitech Rally Family
Logitech is raising the bar with its next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions for better video meetings in rooms of all shapes and sizes.
To make video conferencing easier than ever before, Logitech solutions work with today’s leading video conferencing services (Teams and Zoom certified).
The Logitech® Rally family of all-in-one video bars and modular conference camera systems are easy to use, easy to install and simple to manage.
CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER
Complete control
Our Philips B-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.
Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,
Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,
Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,
Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.
