Crestron Connected® equips corporate spaces with a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for complete tech and office equipment automation.
PPDS takes the possibilities further with a comprehensive range of Crestron Connected® certified v2.0 Philips professional displays—powering enterprise and unified communications platforms across all modern workplaces.
Why Crestron?
From its beginnings as an AV company, Crestron has evolved into a Smart Space IoT company providing enhanced experiences for both commercial and residential customers. While offering solutions for all the places people live, learn, work and play, the core of Crestron’s business is the workplace. To underscore that focus the company is making large investments in the space. Crestron is bringing forward decades of expertise in control and automation to digitally transform workspaces in order to empower IT professionals in the areas of Unified Communications (UC), scheduling, digital signage, and wireless presentation.
Organizations across a variety of vertical markets are utilizing Crestron’s hardware and software expertise, digital tools, Internet of Things (IoT) approach, and solutions to drive efficiency and create more satisfying and effective collaboration experiences.
Partnership Philips
"Using Philips professional displays with a Crestron Connected certification tells our customers that the product works seamlessly in the Crestron ecosystem, from control to monitoring/management using XiO Cloud and Crestron Fusion. Version 2 of the certification adds security, and compatibility with our server-based control platform, Virtual Control."
Toine C. Leerentveld - Senior Manager, Product Management, Platform Solutions
Crestron Re-Imagined
Today’s Crestron is an end user and customer-centric company with an incredibly broad portfolio that helps automate and simplify the way IT professionals and their constituents work.
Their ability to create hybrid collaboration spaces that allow for connectivity regardless of platform is even more important in today’s world, with more employees working remotely or within the boundaries of social distancing.
Simplicity is the New Mantra
Crestron takes a standards-based approach to make it easier for IT managers to implement its solutions, with no custom programming or expensive set-up.
Research and development activities are now centered around making Crestron’s products simpler to deploy and configure, without the need for any programming.
Insights to Improve Efficiency
Crestron immediately knows when there’s a problem with a device and can resolve the issue remotely, without the need for extra configuration tools.
Leveraging this usage data, organizations can optimize their resources, spaces, and technology to improve efficiency.
