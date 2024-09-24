Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

Bring your digital vision to life!

Powering evolution. At PPDS, we believe that’s where the journey starts…making the difference our customers need.

image
image

Your digital vision starts here

At PPDS, we help you to bring the digital to life. We’re part of the largest display manufacturer in the world, TPV Technology. And we proudly hold the exclusive global rights to bring Philips branded digital signage, LED displays, professional TVs and monitors to life. What’s more, we have the innovation to bring that together with complementary hardware and software to build global solutions that work for you.

Discover our Philips professional displays
image

Empowering business

In every industry. For every person in the world. PPDS is here to power evolution. We enable businesses in bringing their vision to life through tailored innovations without boundaries. PPDS stands for the new. For the digital. And for connecting the people of today with sustainable technology for tomorrow.

image

Total solutions

Every business and every situation is unique. It’s what makes life exciting. PPDS takes a personal approach to understanding every customer request. Allowing us to bring together custom solutions that include high quality hardware, feature rich software and cutting-edge technology innovation for best practice systems integration.

Discover our solutions
image

The display is just the beginning

What you do with it will define everything. From initial brand perceptions and engagement, consumer actions, right through to customer loyalty. At PPDS, we know that every business and every situation is unique. It’s what makes life exciting. So our teams take a personal approach in understanding every customer request, working to deliver tailored solutions that can include hardware, software and system integration in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe.

Learn about our partnerships
image

Circular sustainability

Sustainable business is about much more than words and intentions. At PPDS, we are leading sustainability with our people and our products, bringing our personal approach to supporting our communities - locally and internationally - and our AV industry network. You can find out more about our sustainability in action in our annual report.

Learn more about sustainability at PPDS
image

Discover more with PPDS

ppds purpose header

Purpose

ppds people header

People

ppds foundations header

Origins

f1

Brand

h1b

Locations

sustainability header 1

Sustainability

ppds purpose header

Purpose

ppds people header

People

ppds foundations header

Origins

f1

Brand

h1b

Locations

sustainability header 1

Sustainability

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch