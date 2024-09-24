We take a more circular approach to business, creating products that are more sustainable from the moment they are conceived, through the manufacturing process, their delivery and installation, all the way to the end of their extended first life and beyond.

This holistic approach is encouraged across our own organisation, including our strategic partners. Empowering system integrators with solutions such as our Android SoC platform and extended lifetime, and continuing to fuel sustainability at the end of our products’ lifetimes through our finance options, allowing us to recycle them in areas where they are really needed.