Harlequins
Dynamic and fast-moving, the players in both the Women’s and Men’s Harlequins Rugby Union teams work together, striving for pitch perfect performance with winning results.
Official AV Supplier for Harlequins
Strength, stamina and speed come together with agility in abundance when the Harlequins teams are on the rugby pitch, delivering high performance and winning results. It’s those same qualities that brought the Gallagher Premiership club to PPDS – choosing Philips professional displays as their AV brand of choice since 2019.
PPDS is the Official AV Supplier for Harlequins, delivering on high performance professional displays throughout the Twickenham Stoop stadium and in the Harlequins Training Centre at Surrey Sports Park in Guildford.
Pitch perfect performance
Philips professional displays and Harlequins – high impact quality.
Teaming for success
Working together both on and off pitch – delivering next level results.
Community spirit
Engaging entertainment and education – working to make the difference.
Pitch perfect performance with Philips professional displays and Harlequins
You will find displays that span the whole Philips professional displays portfolio at the Twickenham Stoop – from our magnificent dvLED wall in the Debenture Lounge, a range of digital signage and videowall displays in the hospitality suites, Philips MediaSuite TVs throughout the boxes, and our H-Line high bright displays in the new fan zone.
All bringing information and entertainment for high impact wherever you are within the stadium.
Partnering for pitch perfect displays
“We are proud to team up with Harlequins, supporting the Club as Official AV Supplier. Whether showcasing up to the moment stats, information and entertainment during home games, providing presentation displays during meetings, or education during clinics and community programs, it’s great to see our portfolio of Philips displays delivering the results the team needs.”
Martin Ware, UK Sales Director
Introducing Harlequins
Harlequins has a proud and enviable history with a timeline very similar to the Philips brand. Established in 1866, just 25 years before Philips was formed, the iconic Rugby Union club was born as Hampstead Football Club and renamed to Harlequins in 1870.
Pioneering in their field, Harlequins has helped to shape the growth of the game, as one of the Founding Members of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in 1871.
Also sharing our values as a progressive, human, versatile and creative company, Harlequins presents a true community ethos that the teams at PPDS are proud to be a part of.
About The Stoop
With a capacity of 14,800, Twickenham Stoop stadium has been home to the Harlequins since 1963. The ground was named after Adrian Stoop, who played 182 times for Harlequins between 1901 and 1939. He was President of Harlequins from 1920 to 1949, won 15 caps for England and is said to have been the person who helped lead the development of attacking backs play.
From high impact, high bright welcoming signage at the entrance gates and through the brand-new North Village fan zone, menu boards skirting around the stadium, engaging showcases in the hospitality suites, lounges and boxes, all the way through to player information displays in the changing rooms and training areas, the Stoop is also home to the full portfolio of Philips professional displays.
