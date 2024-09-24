Packaging, palletisation and distribution

Our packaging refinements are ongoing and our products are contained in reduced packaging, carefully calculated to minimise resources used and to maximise the number of products able to be loaded in any one shipment. This ethos is continued through the packaging of our pre-production components, with finished products almost fully made of recyclable materials.

This helps to reduce our carbon footprint without compromising the safety of each display during transit and it reduces the levels of waste likely to be immediately disposed of.

Philips professional displays are packaged in brown board boxes, and we have reduced the amount of ink we use by 45%, using only one colour and soy-based ink.