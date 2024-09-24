CSR and volunteering

As a responsible, global organisation, at PPDS we work to take an active role in the world that surrounds our business – within our local, regional and worldwide footprints, and across our AV industry.

We aim to match our CSR efforts with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and specifically to those we have identified as areas in which we can make a real difference, including SDG 3 – Good health and wellbeing and SDG 4 – Quality education, SDG12 – Responsible consumption and production and SDG 13 – Climate action.