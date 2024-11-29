Solution

As a part of our CSR Foundation, PPDS has a focus on deploying displays and involving employees to support education and to bring tangible benefits to local communities. Understanding that the structure and needs of local communities is changing within the Netherlands, the sustainability team at PPDS focused on the work that Leger des Heils is doing now, and how that can be future-proofed to best support the changing needs of its volunteers and visitors into the future.



Initially working with five of the community centres, PPDS reviewed the work carried out for those specific communities and specified displays that would best suit the support given to them. A fleet of Philips professional displays – including Android-powered, Wifi enabled, large format D-Lines and education-focused T-Line interactive displays – was selected and installed, together with brackets and trolleys donated by their partner organisation, Vögels.

The displays, which will be used almost daily, were selected to enable easy management of content by the in-house Leger des Heils teams. This means they can have a range of purposes, providing entertainment – from music and movies through to engaging presentations, offering education – including life skills, vocational and digital language courses, and showing information – such as making applications for support, vaccinations, or showing social impacts from events to promote active discussion.

Eline Kraaijveld, Coördinator at Bij Bosshardt Ridderkerk, Leger des Heils, said: “For me as a location coordinator this partnership with PPDS means having a beautiful touch display in the middle of the community centre that gives us so many new possibilities. We can use it for social activities. We can now organise Dutch classes with a digital support, display music, videos, and we can share moments that have impact on people’s lives.”