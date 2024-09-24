Prodotti

Connecting with our people

Everything starts with our people, a global network of teams, dedicated to making a difference with Philips professional displays

image
image

PPDS people are curious

For us, every day is a voyage of discovery. That’s not because we’re searching for that next big sale…it’s because we’re looking for ways to make that next innovative leap forward. We’re also intrepid. We listen to market needs and we are dedicated to finding new ways of supporting our customers, breaking the boundaries of existing solutions to bring the display of the future into our customers’ lives today.

image

PPDS people are diverse

As a global team, we have a huge range of different backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking about business and life. At PPDS, everyone belongs. We thrive on their differences, using them to challenge boundaries and celebrating them for the unique advantages they bring. Together we are team PPDS: supportive, innovative and agile.

Johanna Klunder

When PPDS people come together, the room comes alive. That's because, for us, inclusion isn't just a word and our people embrace diversity and the opportunities and innovation that inclusivity ad working as one engenders. Whether you are working with the team as a colleague or a partner, that's what makes the PPDS difference.


Johanna Klunder, HR Director.

image
image

PPDS people are welcoming

Most of all, PPDS people are warm-hearted. Approachable and open-minded, we embrace every opportunity to engage with our customers, listening to feedback and working with agility to develop trusted, timely professional display solutions that lead industry forward.

Join the team

Bright screens aren’t the only thing we like. If you’re bright, know tech, and think you’ve got what it takes to join a thriving team in the AV industry, then we’d love to hear from you.

Join the team
