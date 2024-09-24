Prodotti

Digital signage

Display interattivi

Direct view LED displays

TV professionali

Display videowall

Visualizza e confronta tutti i display professionali Philips

Soluzioni

Soluzioni professionali

Visualizza tutte le soluzioni professionali

Configuratori

Integrazioni

Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Settori

Internazionale

Assistenza ai partner

Assistenza clienti

Partnership

Partnership

Soluzioni

Sponsorship

Info utili

Casi di studio

Comunicati stampa

Articoli

Visualizza tutti gli approfondimenti

Assistenza

Servizio del prodotto

Assistenza sito web

Assistenza prodotti

Global vantage, local detail

image

Open² expanding your horizons

Bringing the bigger picture

At PPDS, we like to build our business on relationships. That’s why we have local teams in almost every territory we cover. And why we spend time getting to know what our customers need, now and into the future.

Our local approach, though, is just a small piece of the PPDS jigsaw. We are a global organisation with an international network of contacts and solutions. Curated to provide the answers to our customers’ challenges. A network designed to support our end customers and our installation partners – wherever they are working in the world.

Delivering international customer service

The most valuable connections for your international business start with our international key account managers at PPDS. Dedicated to coordinating skilled partners to deliver cutting-edge Philips professional display technologies across multiple countries and continents.

Discover more

Bringing global business partners together for you

For our integrators and business customers, the Global Partner Alliance has been carefully formed to bring your business a trusted network of integration and solution partners. Specialising in Philips professional displays in every territory and for every market.

Discover more

IKAM

The PPDS international key account managers went above and beyond our expectations delivering the right solutions and the best local installers as well as bringing the whole project together.”

image

International business

global network 1500x950

Meet your IKAMs

global network 1500x950

Global Partner Alliance

global network 1500x950

Meet the GPA

global network 1500x950

GPA FAQs

global network 1500x950

Meet your IKAMs

global network 1500x950

Global Partner Alliance

global network 1500x950

Meet the GPA

global network 1500x950

GPA FAQs

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

Contattaci
contact us

Contact

Get in touch