Logitech - Video conferencing solutions

Combine our Philips professional displays with Logitech solutions to provide amazing and easy video conferencing experiences to your guests and employees.
Why Logitech?
Logitech is built on successful innovation. 4 decades of innovation and a global presence. Logitech is the #1 provider of USB video conferencing devices.
It is about powering workforce productivity. Logitech devices combined with Philips professional displays allow your in-office and remote employees to safely collaborate from anywhere.
Logitech’s people-first mindset is why they are loved by end-users and are the first choice of IT leaders.
Logitech and Philips professional displays - Better together
“Video conferencing has become a preferred way to communicate with peers, partners, and customers. Savvy organizations will create a video-first culture to energize and empower their global workforce.”
Recon Research
Compatible with any video conferencing software
Start your meeting with just one touch, seamlessly connecting Rally to your preconfigured room solution
RALLY BAR MINI - SMALL ROOMS
The small room configuration with Logitech Rally Bar Mini delivers superior audio and video in a compact, all-in-one form factor. Clean cabling and flexible mounting options allow you to confidently deploy at scale.
RALLY BAR - MEDIUM ROOMS
Experience brilliant optics and room-filling audio with the medium room configuration with Logitech Rally Bar, an all-in-one video bar purpose-built for midsize rooms. Mount neatly to the display or wall, or stand on a credenza.
RALLY PLUS - LARGE ROOMS
Featuring the expandable Rally Plus conference camera system, the large room configuration combines easy management with outstanding coverage across a wide range of room sizes and layouts.
