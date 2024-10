RSE et volontariat

Conscious that bringing displays to market without using any plastics at all is nearly impossible, cleaning up plastics - and other waste - is incredibly important. Impressed with the pioneering spirit of Trash Turtles - founded by Caymus Maxson in 2020 when she was just 10 years old - we have partnered with the organisation to support 'saving the planet one piece of trash at a time', championing education for young people as they go.