Philips Unite LED 5000 Series Panels
Your essential range of investment-friendly flip chip COB panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability, as well as energy efficiency.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture, with the ability to powerfully present content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with your investment-friendly Philips Unite LED 5000 Series display.
Education
Combining trusted quality and energy efficiency with your choice of size and resolution, ideal for classrooms, lecture theatres, and more. Enlarge on the connected education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips Unite 5000 Series direct view LED.
Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with energy efficiency
Your essential, investment-friendly dvLED range
KEY ADVANGTAGES
Flip chip COB
Stability, reliability, and higher definition, all delivered together with lower energy consumption for reduced cost of ownership.
Faster installation
Cabinets are prewired for power, with loop through for data included. Optional edge finishing with easy click functionality.
Crystal clear content
Supports up to 12-bit colours and HDR10+ resolution, for near perfect colour and brightness accuracy and the deepest visual experiences.
PHILIPS UNITE 5000 SERIES PANELS
Quality, resolution, and energy efficiency without compromise
Qualité d'image optimale
Une profondeur de noir et de couleur hors pair, qui n’a d’égal que la résolution la plus claire et la plus nette. La perfection étant dans le détail, les paramètres de calibrage de chaque écran peuvent être personnalisés pour une correction du mur au bord.
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
