Philips Unite LED 5000 Series Panels

Your essential range of investment-friendly flip chip COB panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability, as well as energy efficiency.

image

Designed to enhance

unite led 5000 panel corporate

Corporate

Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture, with the ability to powerfully present content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with your investment-friendly Philips Unite LED 5000 Series display.

Corporate
unite 5000 series panels education

Education

Combining trusted quality and energy efficiency with your choice of size and resolution, ideal for classrooms, lecture theatres, and more. Enlarge on the connected education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips Unite 5000 Series direct view LED.

Education
philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd3

Retail

Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with standout messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store with special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips Unite 5000 Series direct view LED.

Retail

Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with energy efficiency

Your essential, investment-friendly dvLED range

KEY ADVANGTAGES

freert os 2 streamline ultimate
Flip chip COB

Stability, reliability, and higher definition, all delivered together with lower energy consumption for reduced cost of ownership.

jogging fast running streamline ultimate
Faster installation

Cabinets are prewired for power, with loop through for data included. Optional edge finishing with easy click functionality.

presentation screen streamline ultimate
Crystal clear content

Supports up to 12-bit colours and HDR10+ resolution, for near perfect colour and brightness accuracy and the deepest visual experiences.

PHILIPS UNITE 5000 SERIES PANELS

Quality, resolution, and energy efficiency without compromise

philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd2

Qualité d'image optimale

Une profondeur de noir et de couleur hors pair, qui n’a d’égal que la résolution la plus claire et la plus nette. La perfection étant dans le détail, les paramètres de calibrage de chaque écran peuvent être personnalisés pour une correction du mur au bord.

Front-access LED modules

Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.

philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd2

image

