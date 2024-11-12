Produits

Welcome to your ISE 2022 press pack

Bringing you all the news from PPDS and the Philips stand 3Q600

image
image

Discover what's new from PPDS on the Philips stand at ISE this year

Thank you for visiting our ISE 2022 showcase and we hope you've enjoyed all the magic on the Philips stand 3Q600. We have been delighted to welcome both new friends and old, and to offer tours of all our latest innovations and inspirational display solutions.

Here, you will find all of our press releases and imagery from the event, and we will keep the page updated with extra imagery of our stand throughout the week. Keep visiting for more!

image

high bright direct view led launch

PPDS debuts new 3500 nits Philips 7000 Series LED for uncompromised creativity

Bringing bright ideas to life: Now featuring high bright possibilities, extreme power saving and predictive maintenance, the latest models to PPDS’ 7000 Series L-Line DV LED displays are its most energy efficient and cost-effective to date, offering unrivalled quality and unrestricted creativity to installations of any shape, size or location.

Get the full release here
image

company structure

PPDS extends into next phase of global growth as leadership trio takes the reins

PPDS continues to build on its global growth strategy, announcing new senior management structure. Franck Racape, Martijn van der Woude and Robert Hsu extend roles into global operations, as General Manager, Chris Colpaert, departs.

Get the full release here
image

remote display management

PPDS unveils Wave, the evolutionary new cloud platform unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence inside Philips professional displays

ISE 2022: New Wave cloud platform from PPDS, designed for and in collaboration with system integrators to install, control and manage Philips professional displays remotely from any location. PPDS Wave easily and securely provides access to the power of Philips Android SoC displays allowing easy and efficient set-up and management of large display fleets. In addition, Wave’s API-first architecture allows for the integration of third party systems and applications for improvement of existing workflows.

Get the full release here

