PPDS appoints experienced LED ‘all-rounder’ Carles Forné to support southern EMEA region as new Solutions Manager LED

PPDS is delighted to announce the appointment of highly experienced LED ‘all-round’ specialist, Carles Forné, to its EMEA based Technical Sales Support team.

Accepting the newly created role of Solutions Manager LED for South EMEA, Barcelona-based Carles brings an invaluable set of specialist skills to PPDS, with 360 degree technical expertise and product experience in the indoor and outdoor LED market, including sales, distribution, repairs, and project management.

Continuing a fast paced and prosperous seven year career, Carles has amassed enviable knowledge and experience of all major LED manufacturers, including PPDS’ evolving portfolio of advanced Philips LED solutions, gained from various product management and service technician roles.

Seizing opportunities

Reporting to PPDS Director of Technical Sales Support, Jan Van Tieghem, Carles’ new role as Solutions Manager LED for South EMEA will see him play an intrinsic role in developing and executing the company’s accelerated growth strategy and ambitions in Southern EMEA, with Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Greece among the territories he will cover.

Among his key responsibilities include pre- and post-sales LED support and driving a greater understanding of the benefits available with Philips dvLED across all market verticals within these territories.