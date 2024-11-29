Solution

Understanding the incredible pressure that time constraints presented to the Oracle Red Bull hospitality team, PPDS set about designing a completely customised solution, delivering three state-of-the-art dvLED wall solutions that could be rotated throughout the season, allowing the team ample transportation time ahead of each F1 race weekend.

The 9000 Series 1.5 pixel pitch dvLED walls span an incredible 10m2, making them by far the largest in the entire F1 Paddock Club, and comprise of two identical flight cases containing pre-configured walls that hinge and join together, and surrounded by Oracle Red Bull Racing branded casing, to create one giant showcase.

As well as the Philips dvLED displays in each Paddock Club, the experience is augmented with Philips MediaSuite professional TVs, as well as Philips gaming and touch monitors.