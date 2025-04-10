Networking Hotel TVs: enhancing the integration experience
In today’s hospitality landscape, in room entertainment is mission critical when it comes to guest satisfaction. As hotels strive to provide a seamless, home-from-home digital entertainment experience, networking hotel TVs efficiently and securely, especially within an existing framework, can be a minefield. With Philips Professional Displays, hoteliers can manage connectivity their way, offering a range of flexible options to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.
Flexible networking options with Philips hotel TVs
Philips hotel TVs, built on the Android platform, offer a wide range of networking options that cater to the unique IT requirements of different hotels. These smart TVs can be easily integrated with existing infrastructure, hard wired or via existing or dedicated WiFi networks, providing a smooth and efficient system for managing hotel entertainment.
Introducing the Philips Cast Server
The Philips Cast Server is one of the most innovative solutions in hotel TV networking for small to mid range hotels in particular. Designed to deliver secure and seamless casting and app streaming opportunities, this dedicated solution allows guests to stream their personal content directly onto the in-room TV without the need to switch to a separate network.
The Philips Cast Server integrates with PPDS’ unique CMND platform, and with hotel Property Management Systems (PMS), bringing a new level of functionality. This technology not only enhances the guest experience by offering personalised entertainment, it also provides hoteliers with valuable insights. By monitoring and managing their TV investments, hotels can ensure optimal performance and maintenance.
Empowering hoteliers with CMND device management
A standout feature of Philips Professional Displays is the CMND device management platform, offered free of charge. This powerful and flexible solution enables hotels to install, monitor, and maintain their TV network with ease. Integrated with the hotel’s chosen PMS, CMND also enables easy content creation and management.
With CMND, hoteliers can:
Create and manage content via CMND & Create, ensuring guests have access to relevant and engaging information.
Customise guest information and entertainment options using CMND & Check-In, delivering a tailored experience.
Manage apps, channels, and software updates effortlessly with CMND & Control, keeping all TVs up to date without disruption.
Expanding guest experiences with Philips MediaSuite TVs
When it comes to offering the ultimate in room entertainment for guests, Philips MediaSuite TVs deliver. Trusted by the best known hotel brands around the world, and the market leader in Western Europe*, Philips MediaSuite TVs give guests their choice of content. Shared from their own device (whether Android or iOS) via built in, free Google Cast™, or streamed directly from the TV, including the option for hoteliers to include Netflix ready for the guest to log into from their own account. Access to the Google Play store. And more. It is all there, integrated, without the need for additional wires, equipment or set top boxes.
Discover how these innovative technologies can transform your hotel operations and guest experiences with Philips Professional Displays.
*Omdia Market Report FY 2024