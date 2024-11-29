Solution

To ensure the success of their objectives, Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet teamed up with LTG Display and PPDS for a revolutionary solution. Together, a strategic plan was developed to evolve the store from traditional media to the digital world. In a matter of days, a lot of of printed signage was converted into bright, over-sized displays that are linked to LTG Display’s sophisticated POS system. With this cutting-edge signage solution, the store is now able to update content in an instant to reflect the growing product range without additional costs and time. As a final touch, Scandinavia’s longest supermarket LED display was masterfully installed at the end of the shopping journey to promote impulse sales of their candy selection whilst also increasing customer excitement. The result of this collaboration set a new benchmark in the shopping experience with clear and seamless customer navigation and endless opportunities in content creation related for each department.