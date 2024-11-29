Solution

To give their boardroom the AV solution it deserves, ITAS Mutua teamed up with PPDS and 3P Technologies for a state-of-the-art display set-up. To complement the extremely large space, an awe-inspiring 137” Philips L-Line LED wall was strategically installed to ensure that the content becomes the centre of attention. This oversized display is masterfully finished in a tailor-made support frame with an elegantly coordinated custom-colour that evokes a prestigious executive feel. Two 98” Philips D-Line displays were also installed for design consistency across the boardroom.

The entire system is fully integrated with the ITAS Mutua Crestron Connected system—allowing for optimised display functionality and device connectivity for seamless content switching and control. To ensure a greener footprint, the displays also switch off automatically at predefined times. The result of this installation brought perfect harmony to the architectural context and the functional needs of ITAS Mutua.