Inclined to interact: New Philips Interactive 3000 Series 24/7 PCAP multi-touch displays take versatility, viewability, and sustainability next level

Tilting the balance

Offered in an extended range of 24” (back by popular demand), 32”, 43” and 55” model variants, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series has been designed and equipped to meet any challenge, delivering premium performance, unparalleled reliability, and flexibility to any space.

Updated for 24/7 operation, and repurposed in consultation with partners and customers, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series extends beyond traditional portrait and landscape mounting limitations, with all models now featuring a 30-degree tilt option, as well as optional open frame brackets, opening new installation possibilities and enhanced creativity.

The request for tilted displays continues to grow, particularly for kiosks, with businesses looking to extend or renew their existing interactive displays beyond smaller screens, such as tablets. Concerns around security? The Philips Interactive 3000 Series also features a secure ‘Kiosk Mode’ feature, disabling any unauthorised remote control, management or tampering for peace of mind.

Lutz Harder, Global Product Manager for Interactive Displays at PPDS added: “Whether on a shelf – ideal for the 24” – angled or upright for POS, configurators, order points and kiosks – with the 32” and 43” – or for wayfinding – with the 55”, the installation possibilities and benefits with the Philips Interactive 3000 Series are seemingly endless.” And that’s just the start.

Let’s be clear

With an unquenchable desire to deliver unparalleled viewing and user experiences, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series from PPDS has been designed to cope with brighter lighting conditions and even the grubbiest of fingers.

Available as standard, each Philips Interactive 3000 Series model is equipped with a stunning edge-to-edge PCAP touch screen, while also being augmented with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating, allowing for perfect presentation, regardless of the number of fingers coming into contact between cleans.

Need a screen that will be exposed to ever-changing lighting environments? No problem. The Philips Interactive 3000 Series delivers optimum performances at all times, with the 24” and 32” models providing up to 350 cd/m2 brightness, while the larger 43” and 55” models are equipped with 450 cd/m2 for better visibility and user experiences.

Lutz Harder explained: “If you can’t see or use the screen, be it due to brighter light, irritating reflections or simply because it is covered in greasy fingerprints from customers who have just finished their lunch, then it is a failed experience. With Philips Professional Displays the user experience is paramount and for this new Philips Interactive 3000 Series the team has worked to ensure screens can be easily cleaned and will perform to the highest standard – all the time.”

Plug and play with Android 13

Internally, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series helps to make the lives of AV/IT managers easier, while also delivering instant sustainability benefits and credentials – including financial – with every installation.

Part of PPDS’ ever expanding Android SoC family, Philips Interactive 3000 Series displays come with an updated professional Android 13 SoC built-in, offering a seamless plug-and-play experience. With 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM as standard, there is no need for an external media player, with content able to be uploaded directly to the display for instant viewing.

For complete peace of mind, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series also features PPDS’ renowned FailOver technology, ensuring screens never go blank, and content will continue to be presented, 24/7, even in the event of an outage.

Staying in control

Whether a single display or many installed around the world, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series offers extensive remote monitoring, maintenance, and management capabilities – whether for single displays or installations around the world – with Philips Wave.

Developed in-house by the PPDS team, the scalable API-first Philips Wave platform, allows users – either locally or centrally – to unlock the full power, versatility, and intelligence of their displays, for greater time, energy, and cost efficiencies.

Firmware and software updates, adjusting settings, predictive maintenance, content creation and scheduling, are just some of the remote features available on the Philips Interactive 3000 Series with Philips Wave, while the ProStore provides a ‘one-stop digital marketplace’ for access to their preferred applications and services, with zero concerns around compatibility.

Coupled with the benefits of Philips Wave, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series has also been heavily designed – inside and out – with sustainability and the environment in mind. Mirroring other Philips digital signage and LED models, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series has been reconfigured to run with reduced power consumption – without compromising on performance – versus previous models in the Series. All models also feature automatic backlight control, intelligently adjusting the brightness to suit lighting conditions, while ensuring perfect visibility and viewing experiences at all times.

The Philips Interactive 3000 Series is immediately available globally. Additional demonstrations will be available in PPDS’ growing estate of PPDS Studio showrooms, located across EMEA, North America, and in India.

Andrea Barbuti concluded: “The Philips Interactive 3000 Series is unquestionably one of our most versatile, most advanced and sustainability driven interactive displays to date, bringing untold installation opportunities across a vast number of market verticals. There’s no better place to showcase the Philips Interactive 3000 Series than at ISE 2025. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Philips Stand 3P500 in Barcelona so they can experience the power of the Philips Interactive 3000 Series for themselves, whatever industry they are operating within.”