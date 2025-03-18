Produits

hhks aussen kirstinknorr 3032 300dpi

Hood House Kassel

Philips MediaSuite with Professional Soundbar dubbed the perfect complement for feel–good living at Hood House in Kassel

With Philips MediaSuite, guests can decide between TV and streaming services, and the soundbar offers perfect audio.

Background

Hood House, located in the heart of the city of Kassel, right in the centre of Germany, offers a modern, digitised approach to its serviced apartments and apartment hotel accommodation. Bringing both comfort and convenience, it is ideally situated for guests staying in the area for business or tourism, overlooking the impressive Königsplatz, with easy access to the dynamic economic centre and trade fairs in the convention or trade show, as well as key attractions, shopping areas, and public transportation. Hood House is an authentic and versatile host – a temporary home with feel-good character and individual service for everyone – no matter when and for how long.

Challenge

Kassel’s dynamic economic centre is home to a number of internationally active companies, as well as the worldrenowned ‘documenta’ art exhibition, and the convention or trade show attracts significant trade fairs. This means visitors to the city often have a need to stay for longer, with an increasing demand for a hybrid solution between hotel and furnished apartment. Catering for this brand new guest set, Hood House owners, SICON Hospitality, wanted to create a cutting-edge experience with a fully-digitised guest journey – from booking, check-in, and even door opening via smartphone. Central to the digital requirements for the apartment hotel, the in-room TVs needed to provide the option for guests to choose between linear TV and streaming services, as well as easy casting, with 4K picture quality and premium audio.

  • hhks comfy kirstinknorr 9543 300dpi bearbeitet
  • hhks comfy kirstinknorr 9524 72dpi
  • hhks comfy kirstinknorr 9550 300dpi bearbeitet
  • hhks aussen kirstinknorr 3032 300dpi

Solution

Seeing that the Philips MediaSuite TV has all the features and functionality to support their needs, while also allowing them to continue to ensure the latest options are always available, SICON Hospitality selected AVARA AG and PPDS to deliver the ultimate infotainment set up. A range of 50" and 55" 4K Philips MediaSuite TVs, together with the Philips Professional Soundbar, and supported by PPDS’ CMND platform, were installed into the Hood House rooms, delivering stunning picture quality, unrivalled casting and streaming options, and an array of entertainment possibilities, including Netflix and other streaming services ready to log in to directly from the TV, integrated Google Cast, embedded streaming apps, and access to the Google Play store, as well as linear TV. Easy to use, guests are welcomed with personalised messaging on their in-room TV, where they can find a raft of information in their preferred language. All saving the Hood House team time, as well.

Hood House in Kassel is our first fullydigitalised product, designed particularly for long-term stays. Together with AVARA and PPDS, we have two strong partners whose smart solutions perfectly complement our digital guest journey and provide a perfect feel-good living experience for our guests.
Suntje Linde-Kollmeyer – Head Of Operation and Strategy
hhks comfy kirstinknorr 9550 300dpi bearbeitet

Benefits

  • Netflix-ready: Integrated Netflix enables guests to access their own accounts directly on the big screen. All log in credentials are automatically cleared upon check out.

  • Google Cast: Guests can cast their personal content – films, music, gaming and more – from their personal devices onto to the hotel TV without extra hardware or software configurations.

  • Personalised content: Making use of the exclusive PPDS CMND platform, the welcome screen and services displayed on the hotel TVs can be customised on check-in for every guest.

  • Philips Professional Soundbar: Easy to install, with a built-in subwoofer. Controlled via the Philips MediaSuite remote control, and personal sound content can also be played via Bluetooth Audio.

plus d'informations

client

Hood House

Location

Kassel, Germany

Partner

AVARA AG

Project

Philips MediaSuite brings feel–good living at Hood House in Kassel

Products

24 x 50HFL5214U, 3 x 55HFL5214U, 27 x Philips Professional Soundbar, PPDS CMND

Download

Hood House Kassel

References

Hôtellerie MediaSuite

