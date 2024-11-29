Challenge

Always aiming to defy the ordinary, Footasylum appointed PPDS platinum partner, UX Global to design and deliver a fully flexible digital display system, spanning throughout their retail store network, that could be easily updated from anywhere with the capability to include curated social media feeds and high quality synchronised HD video streams.

Once that system was installed, they challenged UXG to roll that out to create large-scale impact, for store reopenings, including the recently refurbished Cabot Circus store in Bristol, which needed a window display to capture attention. This window was subject to regular direct sunlight and had limited access for installation.