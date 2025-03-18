Background

The Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision collects, preserves, and manages one of the largest digitised media archives in the world. Full of radio, television, YouTube videos, objects, written press, podcasts, and games, it gives access to this important collection via its online archive, and in its museums in Hilversum and The Hague. Welcoming the general public, schools, academia, and journalists from all over the world, the museum in Hilversum has also curated Philips AV products over the years, on display throughout the Media Museum.

Challenge

Actively collecting Philips display products – as well as Philips ads since the dawn of the commercial audio visual era – the team at Beeld & Geluid have been in regular contact with Philips Professional Displays, and the Media Museum already boasts a Philips LED display. Greeting visitors into its impressive and colourful lobby, paper posters were still being used for personalised welcome displays, as well as for information throughout.

Seeking the latest AV technologies, Beeld & Geluid needed a new solution to give them easy, portable, and waste-free messaging opportunities and poster content management.