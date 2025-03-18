Beeld & Geluid
Welcoming in more sustainable vision with Philips Tableaux for Netherlands Beeld & Geluid museum
Background
The Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision collects, preserves, and manages one of the largest digitised media archives in the world. Full of radio, television, YouTube videos, objects, written press, podcasts, and games, it gives access to this important collection via its online archive, and in its museums in Hilversum and The Hague. Welcoming the general public, schools, academia, and journalists from all over the world, the museum in Hilversum has also curated Philips AV products over the years, on display throughout the Media Museum.
Challenge
Actively collecting Philips display products – as well as Philips ads since the dawn of the commercial audio visual era – the team at Beeld & Geluid have been in regular contact with Philips Professional Displays, and the Media Museum already boasts a Philips LED display. Greeting visitors into its impressive and colourful lobby, paper posters were still being used for personalised welcome displays, as well as for information throughout.
Seeking the latest AV technologies, Beeld & Geluid needed a new solution to give them easy, portable, and waste-free messaging opportunities and poster content management.
Solution
Displaying a static image 24/7 with no need to be plugged in to a power supply, 25" Philips Tableaux displays were the ideal choice as paper poster replacement displays for Beeld & Geluid. Portable, and easy to move around the museum depending on the guests attending and their requirements, content can be easily changed depending on location, time of day, and the visitors’ details.
Equally easy to install, the museum chose to use art style easels for their Tableaux displays, which also show the progression from traditional to digital media. With no cables required, the set up anywhere in the museum is hassle-free, and the team were quickly in command with content creation and management, able to simply swap out content when required.
Benefits
Reducing waste: Eliminating the need for both paper and ink, as well as printing processes, posters can be updated regularly with less environmental impact.
Zero power: Showing a full colour static image indefinitely without using any power at all, the display uses only 0.0025 kWh for an image update.
Lightweight and portable: Easy to move at any given time, Philips Tableaux can be positioned anywhere, with no need for a power supply close at hand.
Connected performance: With an Android System on Chip delivering versatile solutions and secure remote management options for easy content updates.