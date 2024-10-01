Prodotti

Rendi più attraenti gli ambienti e incrementa l'accesso dei clienti in negozio, creando effetti wow con le soluzioni ledwall Philips e aggiornando i contenuti con i nostri sistemi basati su cloud.

image
image

La prima impressione conta per attrarre più clienti in negozio:

  • Desideri aumentare la visibilità del tuo marchio?

  • Vorresti comunicare con contenuti sorprendenti?

  • Il tuo obiettivo è avere più persone in negozio?

Le nostre soluzioni per le attività di branding aiutano a catturare l'attenzione di ogni passante.

Avvincente

Cattura l'attenzione per aumentare il flusso di clienti verso il tuo negozio.

Nuovo

Un tocco di modernità in linea con la nuove tendenze del mercato retail.

D'ispirazione

Libera l'immaginazione con un'esperienza visiva avvincente e vibrante.

Componenti della soluzione

Scopri cosa occorre per implementare questa soluzione:

image
image

Display LED

Esplora una nuova e illimitata libertà creativa con i display LED Philips L-Line che permettono tutte le combinazioni di forma e dimensione che desideri.


image

Display Philips X-Line

Cattura l'attenzione con i display Philips X-Line per soluzioni videowall gestite in tempo reale e da più fonti. L'opzione Pure Color Pro darà maggiore risalto a presentazioni, feed e comunicazioni, assicurando contenuti luminosi e coinvolgenti.


image

Nanovo - preferred partner

Nanovo digitizes physical spaces

Nanovo digitizes physical commercial and service spaces, thanks to which they stimulate the attention and commitment of customers.

Nanovo is creating advanced phygital business tools to support sales processes.

logo admira

ADMIRA - preferred partner

Combine our Philips professional displays with Admira solutions to control the content broadcasting in all your stores and to create amazing experiences that impact your customers.

PPDS products are Certified Hardware by Admira, the leading smart digital signage and retail analytics solution.

Boost your business with Admira tools for content broadcasting, customer research, facility management and advertising campaigns on Philips proffesional displays.

The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.

Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.

image

FirstView - Finnish preferred partner

World-class solutions with local expertise

FirstView is a Finnish digital signage provider that offers a complete turnkey solution - from site surveys to installation, training, and technical support. With 15 years of expertise and thousands of screens found worldwide, FirstView helps companies from all industries to enhance communication, drive purchase decisions and increase sales.

vivica 2021 09 10 072759 bhpr

Multi Q - Norwegian preferred partner

Brings communication to life

Digital signage is all about reaching out with a message. We help our customers make their message more attractive, targeted, effective and easily accessible.

dimedis

dimedis - preferred partner

Smart, digital and innovative solution competence

dimedis stands for digital media distribution. Founded in Cologne in 1996, the software company develops web-based software solutions. Its main focus is on digital signage, digital wayfinding, and visitor and entrance management for trade fairs and events. These sectors are covered by these main products: kompas digital signage, kompas wayfinding, ViCo and FairMate. More than 75 employees currently work for dimedis.

The customers are amongst others Messe Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Köln, Hamburg und Stuttgart, the Messe Dortmund, Reed Exhibitions Germany, Bosch, snipes, EnBW, Lanxess, BVB, HUESKER, Stadtwerke Karlsruhe, K+S, Zoo of Cologne and shopping malls like the Abu Dhabi Mall.

image

MDT - preferred partner

Performed by experience & perfection

Develop your extraordinary customer experience with digital communication.

Design individual information and effective advertising messages online with MDTs Digital Signage solution.

They deliver the content to your devices!

logo grassfish

Grassfish - preferred partner

The future of digital. Today.

In the digital age, retailers need to be progressive, innovative and able to adapt to trends quickly. Future stores will include more and more elements of the digital world, creating a challenging environment full of new possibilities. To make the most of it all, retailers need reliable and flexible in-store solutions to connect and interact with their customers, deliver targeted content and improve customer service.

Grassfish's mission is to provide retailers with the right tools to put them at the forefront of digital retail transformation, boosting their brands and enabling them to create extraordinary customer experiences.

logo tdm

TDM Signage - preferred partner

Trusted by more than 2000 customers worldwide

A Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

image

DS templates - preferred partner

DS Templates in the retail environment

DS Templates offers the convenience of managing 100’s of signage screens from one central web-based platform.

Publishing the right content to the right screen at the right time with just a few clicks and without the need for content management skills or technical knowledge. DS Templates offers the possibility to show content at the most relevant moments, tailored to your target group.

Easily create and publish your own content or use one of our 350+ predefined professional templates and integrations. Our templates make professional content accessible to everyone.

DS Templates combined with Philips Displays results in a sustainable retail solution. Easily scalable, plug-and-play, and reliable.

image

NowSignage - preferred partner

An Award-Winning Digital Signage CMS

NowSignage is proud of their humble beginnings and are a testament to what passion, vision and talent can achieve. Born out of Manchester, UK, NowSignage now serves a global customer base.

NowSignage established partner eco-system comprises of a vast and loyal network of solutions partners and channel resellers who operate with NowSignage across strategic regions and sectors on a global level.

image

Tailoradio - preferred partner

Tailoradio, retail sounds different

100% customized Digital Signage and In Store Radios Multisensory Solutions and store analytics. For a never before seen shopping experience. How does it sound?

Tailoradio is the main Solution Provider for the creation of 100% customized In Store communication projects for leading brands. In Store Radio, Digital Signage, Multi-sensoriality, audio-video system installation, Store Traffic Analytics and Proximity Marketing: Tailoradio is your reference point for a new and involving shopping experience.

logo vivica

Vivica - preferred partner

Manage your displays online

Certified partner from Philips

SignageUp! is suited to manage all your communication on your points of sale in a easy, centralized and fast way. All happens using your browser without the needs of additional software. You can access your SignageUp! cloud area from anywhere at any time. Fast and easy!

logo novisign

Novisign - preferred partner

The best solution for sending your content to any screen at any time from anywhere

Novisign are the digital signage software experts. From total support to simple set up, NoviSign digital signage software will help you improve the way you visually communicate.

Novisign believes digital signage was meant to be easy to use.

Because of this belief, NoviSign has helped over 20,000 screens across 5 continents successfully deploy dynamic digital signage solutions. Some of NoviSign clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John’s Pizza and more!

logo artemis

Artemis - preferred partner

Software for Remote Management of Digital Contents

A software tool that makes it easier for you to communicate with customers or employees through Digital Signage technology,

Central management of screens and your digital content,

Software that is designed for Philips displays, but can also be used for other display manufacturers or Android players,

A simple and user-friendly system, which Artemis One will deliver to you either separately or as a comprehensive turnkey solution.

logo easescreen

easescreen - Austrian preferred partner

Realize your digital signage projects with easescreen highly motivated team

easescreen has been one of the most important pioneers in the digital signage industry for more than 19 years and is one of the world’s leading brands with its user-friendly software. The success is based on the experience of the entire team and its many years of cooperation. This stability ensures the highest level of competence. For the benefit of our customers.

deneva

DENEVA - preferred partner

DENEVA creates memorable, unique and impactful digital experiences in physical spaces by combining the versatility of DENEVA CMS software and all the advantages of Philips Professional Displays

DENEVA adapts to the demands and needs of each project, integrating innovative technological solutions adapted to the objectives of each business.

With DENEVA, you can centrally manage thousands of points. This will make it easier to manage personalized content to connect with people in real time and boost purchases at the point of sale.

Their projects in more than 100 countries guarantee a unique international scope in the digitization of retail spaces.

logo ltg

LTG Display - Signage Solutions

Digitizing store communication

We at LTG Display help stores in the retail and grocery trade with digitizing store communication.

Our signage software EasyDisplay with the module EasyDisplay DS together Philips Display Solutions creates fantastic opportunities for effective inspiration / price communication.

Get in touch with us and we will be happy to tell you more about how we can help digitize your store.

logo telelogos

Telelogos - preferred supplier

Growing digital interactions around the world

Telelogos is a European software publisher that edits and markets infrastructure solutions dedicated to mobility, digital signage, and points of sale networks. Telelogos is recognized as a specialist in retail infrastructure having 60% of French market share for points of sale networks. Telelogos has completed its offer with a turnkey digital signage software solution that enables management and remote control of display networks.

logo navori

Solutions for any digital signage application

NAVORI LABS for Digital Signage

QL Software includes everything you need to create, deploy, and play any type of content on any type of digital signage display or media player.

A pioneer in this industry, Navori Labs is an international leader in producing digital signage software. Navori Labs is headquartered in Switzerland and established for more than a decade in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its digital signage software, QL, is available in two editions Express and Professional, either on the cloud and hosted on premises.

Dicono di noi

Casi di successo

fnac brussels 11
Case study

Fnac Brussels

Fnac Brussels reaches new heights in customer experience with PPDS

cchh concept cycles hamburg 6
Case study

CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg

Specialized Hamburg creates a world-first concept with PPDS.

img 9625
Case study

Mercedes

Valladolid-based authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer of the Adarsa group leaps into the future with Philips displays solutions

img 2817
Case study

UX Global

UX Global powers up vision with PPDS

11
Case study

eobuwie.pl

eobuwie.pl pushes the boundaries with a digitally enabled store concept powered by PPDS

