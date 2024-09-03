We digitize physical commercial and service spaces, thanks to which we stimulate the attention and commitment of customers.

Nanovo is creating advanced phygital business tools to support sales processes.

Nanovo digitalizes physical retail and service spaces, boosting communication and processes in them. Since 2013, the company has been creating unique business solutions in stationary stores and customer service spaces, implementing projects on the Polish market and in the CEE region. The key assets of Nanovo are its proprietary SIGNIO software and an interdisciplinary team. The proprietary SIGNIO ™ software platform stands for effective and smooth management of large and distributed digital terminal structures and their effective real-time control.

Nanovo has a unique full value chain starting with software, consulting/service design, research, testing/piloting, hardware purchasing, project implementing, content creation and administration with full SLA delivery.