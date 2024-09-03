TDM Signage

Of course, with TDM you can create and distribute beautiful Digital Signage to one or more screens at different locations. But with TDM you can do a lot more thanks to the standard widgets for news, social media, Power BI, and much more. TDM has an extensive proof of play module, a user rights module, is fully touch compatible and interactive. In the extensive yet user-friendly CMS system of TDM you can operate, manage and monitor your screens. Even without Digital Signage experience you can display messages on screens, thanks to the Mail To Signage solution. All you have to do is send an email with a PowerPoint to your screen, and it will be automatically converted into a presentation. TDM is extremely suitable for small and large projects