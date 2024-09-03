The total solution, Philips in combination with DS Templates, offers a reliable signage solution with plenty of options.

With our common goal of helping organizations improve communication through screens, DS Templates with Philips screens is the perfect match. It is a pleasure to work with Philips.

'Innovation, reliability and knowledge within Philips ensure a pleasant and successful collaboration.

Together with Philips, we hope to be able to help many organizations in the coming years with a user-friendly and reliable Digital Signage solution.'

Hendrik Geerts - Director