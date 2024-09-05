Telelogos solutions

As part of the smart building initiative, companies and organizations use Telelogos solution to improve internal communication and workspace management.

Users can create and display content on all types of screens in any location (reception, waiting area, corridors, open area, production line …). In addition, they can manage workspaces availability and reservation via multiple devices & applications (mobile, kiosk, outlook add-on).

Telelogos has more than 2,000 customers and 500,000 licenses used in more than 50 countries by all types of companies, from SMEs to large accounts.