Solution

The choice for the improvement of customer communication and for an appealing presentation of products and offers fell on Philips displays.

Quality was the main reason for choosing this particular brand. Gregorio Vibot, EMCO’s general manager, says that one of the factors which made them opt for the Philips technology was the wide variety of models.

A large-size videowall consisting of 55’’ displays was installed for the transmission of impactful messages, while the area for the presentation of the latest products was equipped with a videowall consisting of 49’’ displays aiming to emphasize the spectacular features of the latest vehicles. The ease of installation and the excellent high resolution, living color features make these displays so outstanding. Moreover, they are designed to work uninterruptedly on a 24/7 basis.

Advertising messages were placed into P-Line displays which have been designed for use in very bright areas, featuring high brightness and reduced benchmark. These displays are equipped with an OPS slot and integrate perfectly into false walls.