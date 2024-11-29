Mercedes
Valladolid-based authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer of the Adarsa group leaps into the future with Philips displays solutions
Background
In 1978, the Adarsa group was founded as the official Mercedes Benz authorized dealer in the autonomous community of Asturias. Throughout the last 40 years, it has strengthened its market presence and has become a leading group in the automotive sector thanks to its 11 authorized dealers with their 500 employees established in the whole of Spain. The pillars of their working philosophy are innovation and customer service. Their commitment to permanent reinvention and their constant ambition to excel in efficiency have been the driving forces behind the transformation of the authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer in Valladolid
Needs
The authorized dealer was looking for a way to integrate new technologies, which would harmonize the messages broadcast in all of their brand dealer sites and present all products to their clientele even those which were not physically present in the showroom.
In order to solve this problem and make work easier for the consultants, they decided to implement a digital signage solution. The project was carried out by EMCO, a company specialized in audio-visual engineering and Philips partner, working in close coordination with the designer and architecture team so as to select the best solution for each area.
Solution
The choice for the improvement of customer communication and for an appealing presentation of products and offers fell on Philips displays.
Quality was the main reason for choosing this particular brand. Gregorio Vibot, EMCO’s general manager, says that one of the factors which made them opt for the Philips technology was the wide variety of models.
A large-size videowall consisting of 55’’ displays was installed for the transmission of impactful messages, while the area for the presentation of the latest products was equipped with a videowall consisting of 49’’ displays aiming to emphasize the spectacular features of the latest vehicles. The ease of installation and the excellent high resolution, living color features make these displays so outstanding. Moreover, they are designed to work uninterruptedly on a 24/7 basis.
Advertising messages were placed into P-Line displays which have been designed for use in very bright areas, featuring high brightness and reduced benchmark. These displays are equipped with an OPS slot and integrate perfectly into false walls.
Result
The installation of the Philips displays has turned this authorized dealer site into one of the most modern and progressive within the Adarsa group. The main benefits achieved are a full integration with the interior design, an improved visibility of the offers in the different areas and a better customer service.
Roberto Pérez, sales director of the authorized dealer, explained that they accomplished a “better product presentation”. At the same time, presenting their offer in a more visible and professional manner contributed to a significant improvement of their image.