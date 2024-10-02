Soluzioni per il wayfinding
Favorisci la ricerca della giusta aula. Le soluzioni di wayfinding aiutano studenti, insegnanti e supplenti a raggiungere ogni volta la stanza giusta in tempo per la lezione. Il display Philips T-Line Kiosk, associato a un software di wayfinding con gestione centralizzata, è perfetto per campus di grandi dimensioni o per spazi con destinazioni d'uso versatili.
Ottimizza l'efficienza della classe
Hai bisogno che studenti e visitatori trovino facilmente la loro destinazione?
Vorresti ridurre il tempo di ricerca dell'aula per gli studenti?
I tuoi studenti arrivano spesso tardi alle lezioni perché si perdono all'interno dell'edificio?
Vorresti accogliere i tuoi studenti e catturare la loro attenzione?
Visibilità
Mostra le informazioni sull'aula per evitare interruzioni
Utilità
Permetti a studenti e visitatori di seguire gli itinerari in maniera efficiente
Coinvolgimento
Interagisci con i visitatori con una comunicazione bidirezionale
Componenti della soluzione
Scopri cosa occorre per implementare questa soluzione
T-Line kiosk
I display all-in-one Philips T-Line Kiosk con tecnologia multi-touch su schermo nitido e reattivo sono ideali per promozione e consultazione utente. Connettività PoE e 4G consentono ampia libertà di posizionamento, mentre la possibilità di aggiornamento da remoto permette una facile gestione dei contenuti.
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
Tiger meeting room solutions
Meeting room booking solution with Tiger
The Tiger meeting room application is an affordable high-end modular solution with perpetual licence model. Tiger is one of the most advanced meeting room management and analytics products on the market running entirely on Philips screens and yet simple to use.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business
Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling.
It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use.
It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings.
At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Take the control of your meeting spaces
Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.
DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.
Telelogos - preferred supplier
Digital experiences in schools with Telelogos
With Telelogos, develop your establishment’s appeal and value by accelerating information to students and teachers when they are on site or studying remotely, by optimizing the use of rooms and other shared spaces and mobility and supervising and securing connected equipment.
They did it
Success stories
