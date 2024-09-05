GoBright solutions

"The user experience of our software is even better when it is applied to high-quality hardware. Think about the screens that are used for the Room Panel, Room Control, the Visit screen, Wayfinding and Mapping.



We have selected Philips as our Certified Partner for the displays / screens. We have tested the Philips screens extensively. When selling our software, the distributors and resellers will always advise our certified hardware."

Chris Wiegeraad

Commercial Director GoBright