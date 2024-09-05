GoBright solutions
Our Philips products are Certified Hardware by GoBright, user-friendly, cloud-based platform for Room, Desk & Visitor Management and Digital Signage solutions.
The GoBright platform
The GoBright platform offers smart software solutions for room, desk and visitor management that fit together perfectly and are easy to use. Find an available room, workstation or locker via the portal, app, mapping or outlook. Book it in seconds and be assured of a workplace that fits your needs; and find your way through the building with Wayfinding and Mapping. Invite and pre-register your visitors instantly, while booking a meeting room. And to make it extra interesting, you can book your Catering & extra Services at the same time. Every action is automatically visible on all parts of the smart platform.
Partnership Philips
"The user experience of our software is even better when it is applied to high-quality hardware. Think about the screens that are used for the Room Panel, Room Control, the Visit screen, Wayfinding and Mapping.
We have selected Philips as our Certified Partner for the displays / screens. We have tested the Philips screens extensively. When selling our software, the distributors and resellers will always advise our certified hardware."
Chris Wiegeraad
Commercial Director GoBright
Meet
Check the availability of a room in the blink of an eye
Work
The flexwork wonder for your organization
Visit
Easy and GDPR proof digital visitor registration solution
GoBright Solutions aims to...
Help employees work smarter, faster and more efficiently
So they are more relaxed and have more pleasure at the office. If they spend less time on unnecessary and time-consuming things, then there is more time and energy left for valuable work. In addition, life at the office becomes more pleasant when uncertainties (such as desk / room availability) are removed and information is visible and accessible to everyone.
GoBright Solutions aims to...
Use the building and the workplaces in a smarter way
Innovative techniques will help you discover opportunities to maximise space efficiency. If smart software is applied properly, you can avoid double bookings, no-shows and empty meeting rooms, for example. Check whether the rooms are used in the way they are intended for. What are the hot spots in your office? Calculate the number of desks you actually need and save space and money.
ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified
GoBright sets extremely high standards when it comes to user-friendliness, quality, innovation, connectivity with other systems and data security. This is proven by the fact that GoBright is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified. GoBright developers determine how the platform expands and innovates even further. This allows them to respond quickly to trends and developments in the market. Trends that are quickly forseen by their sales and marketing team.
