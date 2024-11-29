Solution

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium partnered with PPDS for a complete digital transformation. Utilising a suite of products from Philips, Vogel´s, SmartMetals, Logitech, and MDT, wide parts of the school were upgraded with one of the most impressive tech overhauls seen in education. Chalkboards were replaced with over-sized Philips T-Line 86” and 75” interactive displays—enabling collaborative learning through multi-media content and freehand input directly on the display with ‘whiteboard mode’. Philips 10” T-Line displays were placed outside each classroom for easy to read dynamic content including the name of the room, lesson, teacher, and other important information. The school was also strategically fitted with a suite of Philips D-Line and Q-Line displays to ensure all students and teachers had access to live information at all times. All displays are controlled via a custom CMS, which allows for automatic and manual updates from a central location. Lesson management has been digitised utilising i3LEARNHUB learning software, enabling better control as well as cloud based access for distance learning. Better still, students and teachers can now interact with the displays and each other using their personal devices during lessons for a more immersive experience.