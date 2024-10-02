Prodotti

Avvisi e informazioni importanti per gli studenti

Aggiorna sempre gli studenti, il personale e i visitatori. Con i display Philips D-Line e Q-Line puoi trasmettere comunicazioni importanti in tempo reale ed assicurarti che tutti gli interessati ne siano informati. I nostri partner di soluzioni digital signage possono poi aiutarti a predisporre configurazioni per la programmazione dei contenuti che consentano aggiornamenti il più possibile semplificati.

image
image

Sempre aggiornato

Hai bisogno di riprodurre contenuti in maniera automatica nelle aree comuni?

Vorresti che i tuoi display trasmettessero contenuti in modo continuo, senza avere mai schermi neri?

Vorresti condividere facilmente i feed social con i tuoi studenti?

Informazioni istantanee

Rafforzamento del brand

Presenta al meglio il brand della tua scuola per migliorare l'immagine del campus

Comunicazione

Visualizza notizie importanti, aggiornamenti e informazioni di emergenza

Riproduzione continua

I contenuti dinamici generano un coinvolgimento maggiore

Componenti della soluzione

Scopri cosa occorre per implementare questa soluzione

image
image

Philips D-Line

Nella serie Philips D-Line, prestazioni e versatilità si incontrano su formati fino a 98 pollici, anche grazie all'integrazione di Android che apre a una gamma infinita di possibilità e a contenuti dal forte impatto.

D-Line
image

Philips Q-Line

Perfetti per applicazioni dove è richiesto un alto livello di coinvolgimento, i display Philips Q-Line con risoluzione Full HD e 4K UHD, hanno grande versatilità, sono facili da configurare e non necessitano di hardware aggiuntivo.

Q-Line
image

Philips B-Line

Aumenta produttività ed efficienza con i display Philips B-Line perfettamente integrati con ogni tipo di sistema aziendale. Google Cast consente la condivisione wireless dello schermo da tutti i dispositivi Windows, Apple e Android, assicurando presentazioni e meeting senza inconvenienti.

B-Line
logo telelogos

Telelogos - preferred supplier

Digital experiences in schools with Telelogos

With Telelogos, develop your establishment’s appeal and value by accelerating information to students and teachers when they are on site or studying remotely, by optimizing the use of rooms and other shared spaces and mobility and supervising and securing connected equipment.

logo gobright

GoBright - preferred partner

A day at school with GoBright

Endless possibilities to use the school environment in a smarter and more efficient way.
GoBright propose Smart solutions for Room, Desk & Visitor Management and Digital Signage.

logo tiger

Tiger meeting room solutions

Meeting room booking solution with Tiger

The Tiger meeting room application is an affordable high-end modular solution with perpetual licence model. Tiger is one of the most advanced meeting room management and analytics products on the market running entirely on Philips screens and yet simple to use.

logo greenplayer

GreenPlayer

GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.

Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.

GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.

GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.

GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.

logo tdm

TDM Signage Solutions

TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.

logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business

Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling.

It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use.

It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings.

At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.

deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

They did it

Success stories

education t line classroom
Case study

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium revolutionises learning with PPDS

Richiedi info

Per saperne di più sulle nostre soluzioni innovative e personalizzate.

