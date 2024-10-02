Avvisi e informazioni importanti per gli studenti
Aggiorna sempre gli studenti, il personale e i visitatori. Con i display Philips D-Line e Q-Line puoi trasmettere comunicazioni importanti in tempo reale ed assicurarti che tutti gli interessati ne siano informati. I nostri partner di soluzioni digital signage possono poi aiutarti a predisporre configurazioni per la programmazione dei contenuti che consentano aggiornamenti il più possibile semplificati.
Sempre aggiornato
Hai bisogno di riprodurre contenuti in maniera automatica nelle aree comuni?
Vorresti che i tuoi display trasmettessero contenuti in modo continuo, senza avere mai schermi neri?
Vorresti condividere facilmente i feed social con i tuoi studenti?
Informazioni istantanee
Rafforzamento del brand
Presenta al meglio il brand della tua scuola per migliorare l'immagine del campus
Comunicazione
Visualizza notizie importanti, aggiornamenti e informazioni di emergenza
Riproduzione continua
I contenuti dinamici generano un coinvolgimento maggiore
Componenti della soluzione
Scopri cosa occorre per implementare questa soluzione
Philips B-Line
Aumenta produttività ed efficienza con i display Philips B-Line perfettamente integrati con ogni tipo di sistema aziendale. Google Cast consente la condivisione wireless dello schermo da tutti i dispositivi Windows, Apple e Android, assicurando presentazioni e meeting senza inconvenienti.
Telelogos - preferred supplier
Digital experiences in schools with Telelogos
With Telelogos, develop your establishment’s appeal and value by accelerating information to students and teachers when they are on site or studying remotely, by optimizing the use of rooms and other shared spaces and mobility and supervising and securing connected equipment.
Tiger meeting room solutions
Meeting room booking solution with Tiger
The Tiger meeting room application is an affordable high-end modular solution with perpetual licence model. Tiger is one of the most advanced meeting room management and analytics products on the market running entirely on Philips screens and yet simple to use.
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business
Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling.
It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use.
It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings.
At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Take the control of your meeting spaces
Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.
DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.
They did it
Success stories
Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium
Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium revolutionises learning with PPDS
