Features at a glance:



Digital signage: Get information across on workplace displays, allowing visitors and staff to interact.

Space reservation: Help everyone find and reserve rooms, desks, and more at your office locations.

Intranet: Unite everything employees need for work in a single hub, personalised to every worker.

Employee app: Reach frontline and on site teams with a mobile experience that goes everywhere.

Wave of choice and opportunities

The PPDS ProStore provides a simple and seamless marketplace for customers to access their preferred applications and services on their Philips Android SoC displays, while removing all limitations and concerns around compatibility, making it easy to install preferred applications remotely out of the box.

As part of the Wave ecosystem – the evolutionary, scalable cloud platform unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence of Philips Professional Display fleet – Appspace can now be selected, remotely distributed, updated and managed from any location, allowing full control over the display configuration and, therefore, customer experience.

Sian Rees, PPDS’ Business Development Director – Wave and Software Partnerships, said: “At PPDS we are driven by partnerships providing the innovative and indispensable solutions required for your Philips Professional Displays. As a business we have undergone a significant transformation, advancing from a provider of display hardware to a company delivering choice, value, and support to both the AV channel and end customers through an open approach to innovation. The PPDS Wave ProStore is a key pillar of that strategy and we have been delighted with the response from the market since officially going live in 2023.

“By partnering with premium providers like Appspace, and adding their applications on the ProStore, we ensure the best user experience for our customers, enabling them to customise for their specific use case and industry with trusted and proven platform partners. In addition, Wave allows them to easily and remotely install these apps, and manage and scale their fleets. We’re delighted to welcome Appspace into our Wave community.”

Paul Alley, Director, Technology & Alliance Partnerships at Appspace, added: “Appspace provides support to thousands of customers, and helps global brands modernise their workplace experiences. Our partners are critical in this effort. We have worked closely with the PPDS team, who share our obsession for creating best-in-class user experiences. Being part of the PPDS ProStore brings greater opportunity for customers to access our Appspace solutions globally and delivers more value to their partners and customers.”

Find more about Appspace on the PPDS ProStore here.