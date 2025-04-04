PPDS to bring ‘total broadcast solutions’ to NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas as spectacular 28ft Philips dvLED wall goes live inside America’s newest TV studio
Tuning in to Philips Professional Displays: PPDS confirms attendance at NAB Show 2025 (booth SL3905) – alongside FX Design Group, Digital Video Group (DVG) and tvONE – showcasing a suite of broadcast solutions, including those selected to build a spectacular 28ft Philips dvLED wall inside the brand new, state of the art PBS Appalachia Virginia studio in Bristol, Virginia.
PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage and interactive displays, videowalls and dvLED, as well as professional TVs is excited to confirm its attendance at NAB Show 2025. Showcasing its latest broadcast displays, the company will demonstrate the solutions that continue to bring new capabilities and opportunities to TV studios and newsrooms around the world for enhanced viewing experiences.
Exhibiting on booth SL3905 (South Hall Lower) at the Las Vegas Convention Center (5-9 April), PPDS has been making significant waves in the broadcast industry, with its ever-evolving and expanding range of Philips Professional Displays and solutions now frequently selected as the preferred portfolio for projects where quality and reliability – including 24/7 broadcasting – matter.
Robert Luther, Director of dvLED Sales and Support at PPDS, commented: “We are excited to be returning to NAB Show and cannot wait to showcase our latest and greatest innovations for the broadcast industry in Las Vegas. As a company, we work closely with the broadcast industry to model our products around their needs. This can be the design, the technology or something else that’s perhaps more unique to them. Whatever the requirement, we aim to provide the solution.”
Where content comes to life
Extending upon another record breaking 18 months of installations – which included projects at the Kia Center, KUSI, WRCB, WAVY TV, KTLA-TV, CBS 4, KHON TV to name just a few – in the build up to NAB Show 2025, PPDS, FX Design Group, and Digital Video Group (DVG) have completed the installation of a spectacular 28ft by 8ft curved Philips dvLED production wall inside the new 4,000ft2 PBS Appalachia Virginia studio in Bristol, Virginia.
Built inside the Hard Rock Casino, and featuring a 46ft glass public viewing window, PBS Appalachia Virgina is the nation’s first all-digital public TV station, dedicated to amplifying the voice of Southwest Virginia with high quality local content and PBS network programming. It is also the first television network affiliate located inside a casino.
Designed for 24/7 use and capable of presenting content in resolutions beyond 8K, Philips Unite LED 6000 Series – which will be showcased during NAB Show 2025 – was the outstanding choice to bring the PBS management team’s studio ambitions to life.
A milestone moment of media innovation
Installed in under one week and ahead of the studio’s debut broadcast in its new home, the giant, custom designed and mounted, curved Philips dvLED wall delivers unrivalled flexibility and performance. Featuring a 1.5mm pixel pitch, it shows crystal clear content to the smallest detail – including lettering and numbers – together with outstanding colour accuracy, to support any type of content being presented.
Philips Unite LED 6000 Series: Designed for 24/7 use, and capable of presenting content in resolutions beyond 8K, Philips Unite LED 6000 Series displays provide the perfect backdrop (16:9, 21:9 or 32:9) for any TV studio looking to make a big impression. Finetuned to suit its surroundings, whether positioned behind TV presenters or used as an additional display during weather forecasts and special news reports or features, Philips Unite LED 6000 Series delivers on crystal clear performance during broadcasts, delivering superior depths of black, white and colours, matched by the clearest, crispest resolution.
Described as a “milestone moment” in media innovation and “the most spectacular studio within a 500-mile radius” by Julie Newman, the PBS COO and General Manager for PBS Appalachia Virginia during an official ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month (24 March), special consideration was made to ensure optimum visibility and viewing experiences for all.
Speaking directly about the new Philips LED wall, Julie said: “I was hoping it was going to turn out as good as it looked in the drawings and renderings, I didn’t think it was possible… but it turned out even better!”
As the world’s first all-digital public media station, the Philips dvLED wall, together with an array of Philips Signage 3000 Series (Q-Line) and 4000 Series (D-Line) displays, play an integral role for viewers across all form of media, including those both present and presenting in the studio, those watching from home on their TVs, online, and via the station’s mobile app, plus those viewing behind the public viewing window.
Robert added: “This state of the art new studio deserved a stunning LED wall and we are incredibly proud that our Philips Unite LED 6000 Series was selected as the standout choice to ensure all ambitions were brought to life. It’s one of the biggest Philips dvLED walls installed in the broadcast industry to date and it sets a benchmark for what is possible and can be achieved with Philips Professional Displays.”
A total solution
The new PBS Appalachia Virginia studio was brought to life by PPDS partners, FX Design Group – an award-winning broadcast set and lighting designer – and DVG – a global supplier and system integrator of broadcast and production systems – with whom PPDS has worked closely with on many broadcast projects. The three companies will be exhibiting together at NAB Show 2025.
tvONE, a leader in broadcast and video scaling technologies, will also be present on the booth, combining its solutions to bring a total broadcast offering for seamless project completions.
Mirroring last year’s show, PPDS, tvOne, DVG, and FX Design Group will combine their talents and technologies by creating a special ‘TV studio’ designed stage, on which visitors to the Las Vegas Convention Center can discover, explore, and ask any questions.
In addition to the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series, other solutions featured in recent projects and being showcased by the PPDS team at NAB Show 2025 will include:
Philips Videowall X-Line Series (55”): Designed for 24/7 operation, the versatile Philips Videowall X-Line display has been designed to captivate a viewer's attention with 4K picture quality. Its high brightness and perfectly balanced white calibration ensure flawless text and image visibility both in the studio and to viewers tuning in. Ultra-thin bezels enable spectacular videowall design configurations of any size, while FailOver technology means screens never go blank, automatically switching between primary and secondary inputs to ensure content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down.
Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line (86”): The Android SoC Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line is designed to engage audiences and is ideal for displaying content chosen to make a powerful impact. Bringing additional opportunities for broadcast, Philips Signage 4000 Series features QuadViewer, transforming the display into a stylishly framed 2x2 videowall with no interior bezels. Also featuring FailOver, Philips Signage 4000 Series’ modular design helps to extend product lifetimes, with specific components easily replaced, removing the need for entire unit upgrades. This helps to boost sustainability credentials for TV studios by cutting their electronic waste.
Discussing PPDS’ continued rise in the broadcast market, and previewing this year’s attendance at NAB Show 2025, Nick Begleries, Commercial VP, North America at PPDS, commented: “PPDS continues to make some significant waves in the broadcast industry. Last year once again surpassed all previous records and 2025 is already kicking off strongly – as clearly demonstrated with our recent installation with PBS Appalachia Virginia.”
He concluded: “As a global business, we are in a unique position to respond to the market promptly and efficiently to deliver. As a result of that deeply aligned strategy, Philips Professional Displays are no longer a stranger in the dark but a prominent fixture in tenders for new or upgraded studios, with leading integrators and set designers in the broadcast industry continuing to tune into the power and possibilities with us at PPDS Displays. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas.”