Set to bring the noise to InfoComm 2025 with an innovative new generation of Philips dvLED and digital signage, plus a major new global partnership reveal

PPDS is delighted to confirm its participation at InfoComm 2025. The exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions will be showcasing the latest ground-breaking evolutions in sustainable screen technology and design, including new Philips dvLED and digital signage reveals, plus a new global partnership announcement. These and much more on Philips booth 3351.

PPDS will also be paying tribute to Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Business Development and Marketing of PPDS, who sadly passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday 21 April 2025. This special event is set to take place on Wednesday 11 June at 3pm on the Philips booth, with full details being confirmed shortly.

Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing at PPDS, commented: “Since the sad passing of Martijn, InfoComm 2025 will be the first time we have the opportunity to come together as a global team and industry. Martijn was a deeply regarded personality at InfoComm, whether speaking at industry keynotes, chatting with customers, or being interviewed by the press. With so many colleagues, partners, and customers sharing their memories with us, we feel this is an opportune moment for us to come together, to share stories, and to raise a glass to Martijn, and to all those in the industry who we have sadly lost in recent times. The show as they say, must go on, but we will remember them.”

A beacon of digital activity

Gearing up to be one of PPDS’ biggest – and most emotive – InfoComm events to date, local, regional and international PPDS teams will join 700 other exhibitors, and an estimated 30,000 visitors inside Orange County Convention Center, providing live demonstrations and answering questions across a broad spectrum of new and existing hardware and software solutions.

Guaranteed to turn heads, the Philips Booth will once again become a beacon of digital activity in Exhibit Hall Level 2, combining AI infused, state-of-the-art, themed content with the industry’s broadest and most sustainable range of indoor and outdoor solutions, including dvLED and videowalls, digital signage, interactive, business TVs, and ePaper displays, as well as Philips Wave – the advanced Cloud-based control and management platform – on show.

Open to all

Open to all visitors, whether just passing by or attending a pre-arranged appointment, the easy-to-navigate area will be divided into dedicated zones, each showcasing a full line up of PPDS’ latest and greatest solutions, fully tailored to support a range of dedicated market verticals. These include government and defense, retail, education, corporate, food and beverage, transportation, public venues, and hospitality, among others.

To be seen…

With full details of PPDS’ exciting launch plans set to be unveiled daily during the three days of the show, PPDS can confirm there will be a new addition to its innovative Philips Unite LED All in One Series. This latest must-see member of the Philips Unite LED family – designed with corporate, education, and hospitality venues in mind – will be debuting an evolutionary flexible and foldable design for seamless installations, transportation, and storage. Inspired by PPDS’ exclusive digital display supplier partnership with F1 giant Oracle Red Bull Racing, it’s a solution that has to be seen to be believed.

Further helping customers to overcome obstacles and challenges, visitors to the Philips booth will also be among the first to see and experience the most recently added Philips digital signage models – including its TAA compliant range – with a brand new Series set to be unveiled on Philips booth 3351.

Reflecting PPDS’ commitment and global strategy to developing better energy efficiency and more environmentally conscious features into its displays, all new dvLED and digital signage solutions have been designed with sustainability in mind, joining other groundbreaking solutions at the show, including the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign and the award winning ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux range, to name a few.

…and to be heard

Continuing PPDS' evolving strategy to deliver ‘total solutions’ to global partners and customers – developed in-house and with partners – PPDS will also be announcing an exciting new global partnership, bringing an extensive range of certified solutions to partners and customers. This new partnership will be officially launched and celebrated with a contract signing by the two organisations’ global management teams live on the booth at 245pm on Wednesday 11 June 2025.

We can’t say any more than that but be sure to stop by the Philips booth to find out more.

Nick Begleries, Commercial VP, North America at PPDS, commented: “InfoComm 2025 is shaping up to be one of our biggest launch events to date. We have some major partnership news plus some incredible product reveals over the three days, each pushing the barriers of design and screen technology.

“Furthermore, we will be showcasing the multitude of ways PPDS supports businesses in achieving their sustainability goals with a range of ultra low energy digital signage, dvLEDs, and professional TVs. The Philips booth is definitely one to add to your visit list!”