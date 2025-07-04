Produkte

Presenting Philips ScreenShare

Wireless content sharing made easy for meetings, classes, and more.

Get the app here
Designed to enhance

Your secure, one-stop content sharing software solution

Philips ScreenShare allows presenters and participants to wirelessly share the content on their own devices onto the main display. Whether educators and students, or business meeting participants, collaborating using Philips ScreenShare is easy, secure, and requires no additional hardware at all.

Share from anywhere

Screen share from anywhere in the room and stay connected to the audience.

From any device

Share from any device via the app – online, Windows, Mac OS X, iOS, or Android.

Across any network

Enable the easiest wireless presentation while connected to any network.

Connecting directly from any device

With Philips ScreenShare, attendees can share from any device and operating platform, whether online, Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, or Android. The display manager can give control to the meeting organiser, allowing them to connect and choose which presenters can share the content on their own devices onto the main screen.

Providing a proven secure sharing solution

Philips ScreenShare is GDPR compliant and COMSEC tested for security. Allowing meeting and classroom managers, as well as delegates and stakeholders, peace of mind for content and data safety.

Key features with Philips ScreenShare

Learn more in our Philips ScreenShare how to videos

New to Philips ScreenShare? This quick guide takes you through the Home Menu, helping you get set up and sharing in no time — no cables, no extra hardware.

Simple, wireless collaboration made easy.

Discover the different ways you can join a Philips ScreenShare session — whether you’re using a laptop, tablet, or mobile. It’s quick, secure and requires no extra hardware.

Choose the method that suits you best and start collaborating instantly.

Learn how Moderator Mode in Philips ScreenShare gives you control over who shares content to the main display. Perfect for teachers and meeting hosts.

Keep sessions organised and distraction-free.

Explore Philips ScreenShare’s advanced features including on-screen annotation, pause sharing, and more tools designed to enhance collaboration.


Ideal for interactive lessons and productive meetings.

Discover how Philips ScreenShare makes lessons more engaging by letting students easily share their work, ideas, and screens — all wirelessly.


A powerful tool to boost classroom interaction and collaboration.

Learn how Philips ScreenShare simplifies large-scale rollouts and provides seamless guest access — perfect for schools, offices and shared spaces.

IT-friendly, hassle-free setup with flexible user access.

See how Philips ScreenShare helps manage large classrooms with unlimited student connections and simple screen sharing — no hardware needed.

Scalable, secure and built for active learning at any size.

Jetzt Kontakt aufnehmen

Sie möchten mehr über unsere Innovationen und maßgeschneiderten Lösungen erfahren?

