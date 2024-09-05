Produkte

Unsere Partner für innovative Lösungen

image
image

Admira solutions for smart digital signage and audience analytics

Philips products are Certified Hardware by Admira, the leading smart digital signage and audience analytics solution.
Boost your business with Admira tools for customer research, facility management and advertising campaigns on PPDS devices.

Admira solutions for smart digital signage and audience analytics
image

Advantech

Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. With more than 8000 employees worldwide and a 38 year track record the company is a global leader in the fields of AIoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech provides AIoT hard- and software solutions as building-blocks to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains.

ADVANTECH
image

Crestron

Crestron Connected® stattet verschiedene Unternehmensbereiche mit einer schnellen, zuverlässigen und sicheren Lösung für die vollständige Automatisierung von Technik und Bürogeräten aus.

PPDS erweitert die Möglichkeiten mit einem umfassenden Sortiment an Crestron Connected®-zertifizierten v2.0 Philips Professional Displays, die Unternehmens- und Unified Communications-Plattformen an allen modernen Arbeitsplätzen unterstützen.

Crestron
image

Deneva

Digital Signage experience platform for the digitization of workspaces that enables to centralise the visual communications from any device.

Deneva Solution
image

DS Templates

DS Templates makes professional content available to everyone! DS Templates is a, hybrid, web-based digital signage CMS with ready-to-use professional templates. DS Templates can be combined with other signage systems or stand alone.

DS Templates offers customization, integrations and corporate identity content.

Choose, edit and publish.

DS Templates
image

GoBright

Unsere Philips Produkte sind zertifizierte Hardware von GoBright, einer benutzerfreundlichen, cloudbasierten Plattform für Raum-, Arbeitsplatz- und Besuchermanagement sowie Digital Signage Lösungen.

GoBright Solutions
image

Greenplayer

Your content, on any screen, at any time, from anywhere.

GreenPlayer
image

Intel

Powering IoT Solutions for Retail Markets.

Intel
image

Logitech

Kombinieren Sie unsere professionellen Philips Displays mit Logitech-Lösungen, um Ihren Gästen und Mitarbeitern ein beeindruckendes und einfaches Videokonferenzerlebnis zu bieten.

Logitech - Lösungen für Ihre Videokonferenz
image

MDT Medientechnick

Das skalierbare und benutzerfreundliche Premium CMS für Ihre digitale Unternehmenslösung.

Performed by Experience and Perfection.

MDT Medientechnik
image

NANOVO

We digitize physical spaces to boost communication and processes.

NANOVO
image

NAVORI LABS for Digital Signage

Solutions for any digital signage application

QL Software includes everything you need to create, deploy, and play any type of content on any type of digital signage display or media player

NAVORI LABS for Digital Signage
image

NAVORI LABS for Marketing Analytics

Business Intelligence Software using Computer Vision in the physical world

NAVORI LABS for Marketing Analytics
image

NowSignage

Die skalierbare, cloud-basierte Digital Signage-Software, mit der Sie Inhalte dort anzeigen können, wo sie wichtig sind.

NowSignage
image

PLAYipp Information Solution

Reach further with digital and engaging communication. PLAYipp is the team that believes in digital communication. We are certain more can take part in, engage in and value the communication if it reaches the right person at the right moment. Therefore we do just that on our client's terms.

PLAYipp Information Solution
image

PADS4 Airport

Create a better passenger experience at your airport

PADS4 Airport
image

PADS4 Corporate

Smart Digital Building Platform

Optimize the user experience throughout your buildings with PADS4 and our Philips certified hardware. One platform for room booking, desk management, and data driven digital signage with support of IoT devices.

PADS4 Corporate
image

Tailoradio – Retail sounds different

Digital Signage, Multi-sensoriality, AV system installation, Proximity Marketing, In Store Radio and Traffic Analytics, for a new and involving shopping experience.

Tailoradio – Retail sounds different
image

TDM Signage

A Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM Signage
image

Telelogos solutions

Unsere Philips Produkte sind mit Telelogos kompatibel – dem Software-Editor für digitale Medien und Konnektivität.

Telelogos Solutions
image

Tiger meeting room

Your affordable high-end solution with a perpetual license model. The most advanced meeting room booking management products on the market and yet simple to use.

Tiger meeting room
image

Vogel's

Montagesysteme für digitale Displays in Schulgebäuden

Durch die Digitalisierung im Bildungswesen werden immer mehr Displays in Schulgebäuden verwendet. Denken Sie an Digiboards, interaktive Tische, Touchscreens und andere digitale Displays.

Vogel's

