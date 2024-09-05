Unsere Partner für innovative Lösungen
Admira solutions for smart digital signage and audience analytics
Philips products are Certified Hardware by Admira, the leading smart digital signage and audience analytics solution.
Boost your business with Admira tools for customer research, facility management and advertising campaigns on PPDS devices.
Advantech
Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. With more than 8000 employees worldwide and a 38 year track record the company is a global leader in the fields of AIoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech provides AIoT hard- and software solutions as building-blocks to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains.
Crestron
Crestron Connected® stattet verschiedene Unternehmensbereiche mit einer schnellen, zuverlässigen und sicheren Lösung für die vollständige Automatisierung von Technik und Bürogeräten aus.
PPDS erweitert die Möglichkeiten mit einem umfassenden Sortiment an Crestron Connected®-zertifizierten v2.0 Philips Professional Displays, die Unternehmens- und Unified Communications-Plattformen an allen modernen Arbeitsplätzen unterstützen.
DS Templates
DS Templates makes professional content available to everyone! DS Templates is a, hybrid, web-based digital signage CMS with ready-to-use professional templates. DS Templates can be combined with other signage systems or stand alone.
DS Templates offers customization, integrations and corporate identity content.
Choose, edit and publish.
PLAYipp Information Solution
Reach further with digital and engaging communication. PLAYipp is the team that believes in digital communication. We are certain more can take part in, engage in and value the communication if it reaches the right person at the right moment. Therefore we do just that on our client's terms.
Contact
Get in touch