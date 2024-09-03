PADS4 Corporate

"Philips and NDS share common ground. Both are founded in Eindhoven, the Netherland.

Over the years the region developed into Brainport Eindhoven. Considered one of the smartest cities in the world. Through this shared heritage NDS feels a strong, almost natural, bond with Philips.

Although Philips is now a global brand, because of the name and the Dutch connection we are still in the mutual good books."

Jurjen Noorloos - Head of Solutions PADS4