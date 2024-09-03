ADVANTECH
Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. With more than 8000 employees worldwide and a 38 year track record the company is a global leader in the fields of AIoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech provides AIoT hard- and software solutions as building-blocks to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains.
Why ADVANTECH?
As the world-market leader in the embedded field, Advantech Embedded-IoT group not only delivers a wide range of embedded products, solutions and design-in services but also develops a series of integrated IoT solutions and services to minimize uncertainty and risk for customers approaching the AIoT market. Advantech integrated IoT Solutions include everything from board-level products to complete systems, sensor nodes, gateways, IoT platform software and much more. Besides the broadest portfolio in the embedded industry Advantech offers a wide range of local customization options (DMS). Combined with Philips professional displays our products bring intelligent signage solutions in stores.
Advantech and Philips professional displays – Leading Signage Solutions
“….When industry leading companies team up, you benefit from the best in design, reliabilty and effectiveness. Don’t settle for less!....”
Koen Stomph, Director Business Development Infotainment
Advantech’s DS-200 8th Generation Intel® SDM-L Signage Player; ultimate reliability, easy field installation and maintenance.
Perfectly powered by 8th generation Intel® Core™ i3-8100H, i5-8400H processor or 9th Intel® Core™ Celeron G4930 4K UHD output and smooth content streaming via a card edge connector, while maintaining high-energy efficiency.
Small form factor, high level performance
The DS-200 design is based on the Intel SDM specification and allows slot-in integration that reduces space requirements and lowers deployment and field maintenance costs. It also features built-in I/O such as HDMI, mini DP++, USB 3.1, and LAN (RJ-45). DS-200 enables media playback and display and is ideal for all-in-one signage applications with space constraints.
Smooth integration with Edge Visualization software
Supports Microsoft Windows 10 with proven compatibility for easy design-in and short time-to-market development
Contact
Get in touch